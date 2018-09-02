These are the names of 16 people who died leaving an unclaimed estate in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston
PUBLISHED: 10:59 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:59 05 September 2018
The names of 16 people from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston who died and whose estates have been left unclaimed have been published.
They are included on a national list published today by the Treasury Solicitor.
The government has a public list of more than 10,000 unclaimed estates, which are left when people die without making a will, or who have no next of kin.
The names and their date of their death are:
Williams Adams, 19/06/2017
David Michael Aston, 28/04/2018
Pauline Barrett, 28/04/2011
Gordon Charles Burgess, 05/03/2012
Robert Leslie Chase, 04/10/2014
John Frederick Davies, 07/12/2015
Robert Graham-Wright, 30/01/2007
Evelyn Ann Grieves, 31/07/1995
Joy Henderson, 21/07/2017
Margaret Hull, 16/02/2006
Langtry Withers McKibben, 02/09/2012
Neville Arthur Nichols, 02/05/2018
Joseph Stanislaus Ryan, 13/06/2000
John Kelly, 21/04/2012
Evelyn E Flanders-Chapman, 31/05/2001
Mugove Zimbandi Gonese, 17/06/2016
A statement about the list says: “The Division publishes a list of unclaimed estates which have been recently referred, but not yet administered, and historic cases which have been administered but not yet been claimed within the time limits for doing so.”
The full list of names, which contains further details, can be found by visiting www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/unclaimed-estates-list