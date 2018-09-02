These are the names of 16 people who died leaving an unclaimed estate in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

The names of 16 people from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston who died and whose estates have been left unclaimed have been published.

They are included on a national list published today by the Treasury Solicitor.

The government has a public list of more than 10,000 unclaimed estates, which are left when people die without making a will, or who have no next of kin.

The names and their date of their death are:

Williams Adams, 19/06/2017

David Michael Aston, 28/04/2018

Pauline Barrett, 28/04/2011

Gordon Charles Burgess, 05/03/2012

Robert Leslie Chase, 04/10/2014

John Frederick Davies, 07/12/2015

Robert Graham-Wright, 30/01/2007

Evelyn Ann Grieves, 31/07/1995

Joy Henderson, 21/07/2017

Margaret Hull, 16/02/2006

Langtry Withers McKibben, 02/09/2012

Neville Arthur Nichols, 02/05/2018

Joseph Stanislaus Ryan, 13/06/2000

John Kelly, 21/04/2012

Evelyn E Flanders-Chapman, 31/05/2001

Mugove Zimbandi Gonese, 17/06/2016

A statement about the list says: “The Division publishes a list of unclaimed estates which have been recently referred, but not yet administered, and historic cases which have been administered but not yet been claimed within the time limits for doing so.”

The full list of names, which contains further details, can be found by visiting www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/unclaimed-estates-list