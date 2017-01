Van and lorry crash in Bradwell

Archant

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash between a van and a lorry in Bradwell this morning.

A fire crew and police were called to the scene of the incident on Beccles Road at around 10am.

The road was briefly blocked due to a fuel spillage. Granules were used to make the scene safe.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.