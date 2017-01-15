Search

Venue which hosted tragic boxing event was operating with no licence

10:29 15 January 2017

The former Atlantis Tower now renamed The Tower Complex on Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Old hotel apartments at the rear of the tower. April 2016. Picture: James Bass

A seafront entertainment venue, which recently hosted such events as Tiffany’s Reunions, did so without a valid premises licence, it has emerged.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s licensing team recently discovered that the premises licence for the Tower Complex in Great Yarmouth had lapsed in August 2015, after its holder had become insolvent.

This means the venue had been operating without a licence for well over a year.

A statement from the council confirmed that the reason for the lapsing was that the company holding it - Expert Leisure Ltd - had become insolvent.

The statement said: “The onus is on the premises licence holder to make the council aware of any changes which might affect the premises licence, such as when the holder of the premises licence becomes insolvent.

“Any event involving licensable activities which is not supported by a premises licence or Temporary Event Notice would be unauthorised under the Licensing Act 2003.”

The complex, which includes a bar, VIP area and arena, hosted the boxing event at which 22-year-old Kuba Moczyk was tragically killed in November.

Three new applications for units within the complex are currently under consideration.

A representative for the complex declined to comment on the situation at this stage.

