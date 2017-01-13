Search

Advanced search

Villagers take refuge in pub as storm surge batters Walcott

23:07 13 January 2017

Walcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Flooding in the car park of the Poachers Pocket. Photo by Simon Finlay

Walcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Flooding in the car park of the Poachers Pocket. Photo by Simon Finlay

Simon Finlay

Up to 70 villagers took refuge in a pub tonight as the storm surge pounded the Norfolk coast.

Comment
Walcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Photo by Simon FinlayWalcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Photo by Simon Finlay

The Lighthouse Inn at Walcott provided a safe haven for residents evacuated from their flood threatened homes.

The main Coast Road remained closed through the village after waves breached the sea defences.

No houses are believed to have been flooded, but Walcott was thrown into darkness by a powercut as a result of the severe weather conditions.

Residents were desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of the 2013 tidal surge which flooded scores of homes.

Walcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Dorothy and Brian Dickenson. Photo by Simon FinlayWalcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Dorothy and Brian Dickenson. Photo by Simon Finlay

Dave Fowler and wife Lorraine were among evacuees spending the evening at the Lighthouse Inn, which is a designated rest centre.

Mr Fowler, 67, said: “Our house was flooded in the 2013 storm surge and we had to spend four months at a caravan park, but hopefully everything will be alright tonight. Since the last flood more drains have been installed in the sea wall, which should help the situation.”

Dorothy and Brian Dickenson were hoping to be given the all-clear to return to their house on The Crescent.

Mrs Dickenson, 83, said: “We had to leave our house for nine months after it was flooded, so this is a bit nerve wracking. Last time we were rescued by a dingy, but were given early notice tonight. My husband recently suffered a heart attack so we are really hoping to go back home tonight.”

Karen Crabb had arrived at a holiday cottage in the village with husband Rodney and daughter Amy just hours before the storm surge struck.

Mrs Crabb, from Bury St Edmunds, said: “We were watching the tide getting higher out of the window and things seemed to be getting a bit exciting. Then the Coastguard walked past the window and told us it might be advisable to leave. We were aware of the tidal surge, but decided to take a risk.

“The guy who owns our cottage has said we can stay with him if it gets flooded which is very kind of him.”

Lighthouse Inn landlord Steve Bullimore has had to provide a rest centre for villagers 15 times in the 28 years running the pub.

“There is great deal of community spirit in the village with everyone helping each other and occasions like this show how important the local pub is,” he said.

“Not as many people are here as 2013 because there was more notice so they have been able to make alternative arrangements.

North Norfolk District Council leader Tom FitzPatrick said: “Our emergency contingency team and coastal management teams have been working round the clock and have been out on the ground at Blakeney, Salthouse, Cley, Wells and Walcott working with community flood wardens to help warn and inform people.

“Our teams have gone out to close down the pier and Promenade at Cromer, Sheringham Promenade, Mundesley and Overstrand seafront.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said the blackout had hit 442 homes and been caused by damage to an underground cable. It was hoped electricity could be restored to the village by 11pm.

Keywords: Tom FitzPatrick North Norfolk District Council North Norfolk District

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Evacuations begin in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 13:42 George Ryan
Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The police have started evacuating 5,000 people from their homes in Great Yarmouth due to the severe flood risk.

‘Immense relief’ as Great Yarmouth area escapes serious flooding

55 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
The River Yare at it's highest point under the Haven Bridge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Residents in and around Great Yarmouth breathed a sigh of relief as a tidal surge - which threatened to be as bad as that of 2013 - was not as serious as expected.

Around 100 people make use of rest centres in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Yesterday, 22:59 David Hannant
Ormiston Venture Academy principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham in the rest centre set up at the school

Around 100 people have been making use of rest centres set up across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Storm surge breaks over Norfolk and Waveney coastline after community braced for the worst

Yesterday, 22:59 Dominic Gilbert
The temporary flood barriers in place in Lowestoft. Picture: MARK BOGGIS

Householders the length of the Norfolk and Waveney coastline breathed a sigh of relief tonight as flood defences kept one of the biggest tidal surges in years at bay.

Most Read

Flood alert: 5,000 homes in Yarmouth to be evacuated

Yesterday, 07:32 Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

More than 5,000 properties in South Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Caister, Southtown and Cobholm areas are being evacuated from 10am this morning with additional police resources drafted in alongside military personnel to visit those homes directly affected.

Read more
Church

Updated: Flood defences appear to hold firm against tidal surge along Norfolk and Waveney coast

Yesterday, 22:17 Geraldine Scott
Storm surge in Sheringham

Flood defences appear to have held firm against one of the largest tidal surges to hit the east coast in recent years.

Read more
Met Office

Evacuations begin in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 13:42 George Ryan
Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The police have started evacuating 5,000 people from their homes in Great Yarmouth due to the severe flood risk.

Read more
Church

Updated: Flood warnings widened for coastal and Broads communities

Wed, 13:34 George Ryan
Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

Read more
Environment Agency

‘Stay away from the beaches’ warns Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Wed, 17:16 David Hannant
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has warned people to stay away from beaches, promenades and piers in light of weather warnings.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Most Commented

Warning issued as groups of “spectators” reported ahead of tidal surge at Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 22:14 Dominic Gilbert
Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn brakes on the Norfolk coast as spring tides, high winds and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. People have been warned to stay away from the coastline. Simon Finlay Photography.

Police are urging people to keep clear of the coast as reports have started to come in of “spectators” congregating at Pier Head in Gorleston and Great Yarmouth beach.

Read more
Tom FitzPatrick

More people advised to evacuate as water levels remain high

Yesterday, 18:40 David Hannant
Residents of Gorleston fill sandbags on Quay Road, on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Even more people are being advised to evacuate their homes in the Great Yarmouth area, as emergency services and councils continue to work together on the process following the severe flood warnings.

Read more
Church

Great Yarmouth site secures two major offshore energy decommissioning contracts

Thu, 11:58 Mark Shields
The decommissioning at Great Yarnouth Outer Harbour. Picture: VEOLIA PETERSON

Offshore platform decommissioning work will begin in Great Yarmouth this spring after the town’s Veolia-Peterson partnership was awarded two major contracts.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up