Volunteers helping rough sleepers with soup service

A group of volunteers have set up a mobile soup kitchen that is now operationg in Yarmouth. David Cosby, Gary Ward, Victoria Seabright, Jake Filby and Diane Haworth. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

A new soup kitchen service has launched to help the needy.

The Tribal Trust is a group of volunteers who are on hand to help rough sleepers in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Diane Haworth, 43, is a trained key worker and support worker and is spearheading the project.

She knows better than most some the difficulties faced by those she helps, suffering from PTSD and anxiety and having been homeless herself.

“I have been there. I understand where they are coming from, I’m not just a worker,” the Hopton mum said.

“This is part therapy for me, I’m still buzzing now after going out and helping them.”

The group operate out of a converted mini bus and so far the group has spent two Friday nights in Market Gates helping the homeless, but Diane has high hopes for what they can achieve in the future.

“A lot of them are not allowed in certain areas or bed down at certain times. We want to go to where they are and sit with them.

“We want to start being mobile. That is what out mini bus is all about,” she added.

Operating from the van, they have been able to help six people so far, and Diane said the atmosphere was relaxed and there was no trouble.

The aim is to get out and about every two to three days once they have more volunteers who are qualified to help.

They are already talks with other charity groups in the area to collaborate their efforts and have some local shops on board to donate food.

The trust is looking for volunteers, donation and funding to help them continue their work to support those in need.

To find out more go to: www.facebook.com/TblTrust