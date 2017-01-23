Votes give Gorleston school a £12,000 boost

Award of £12,000 from a Tesco scheme. Pictured from left are: Ceara Manifold and Jaime Speed (teaching assistants who were responsible for applying for the grant), vice principal Mark Thompson, Tesco Extra Yarmouth store manager Colin Rigby, Tesco community champion Hayley Cook and service manager Sue Crowe. At the front are pupils Megan Tooke and Shay Scott. Ormiston Herman

A Gorleston school has received a massive £12,000 thanks to local people’s votes.

Ormiston Herman Academy took part in Tesco’s Bags of Help appeal, which involved token boxes being places in stores around the area with the public asked to vote for their favourite cause. And Herman won the top award.

Now the school hopes to re-develop the outdoor area with the pond site getting a revamp and to add an outdoor classroom which will double up as a safe shaded area for lunchtime eating. Another idea is an ampitheatre staged area for performances. All ideas will be put to the school council who will take it to the classes to ensure every pupils has a say in how the money is spent.

Teaching assistants Ceara Manifold and Jaime Speed were responsible for applying for the grant and it was handed over by Tesco Extra Yarmouth store manager Colin Rigby.