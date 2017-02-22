Search

Advanced search

Vulnerable patient allegedly ill-treated by Great Yarmouth woman and Worlingworth man had been at risk of falling through a window, court hears

20:53 22 February 2017

Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich Crown Court.

Archant

A vulnerable patient at a Suffolk residential care home who climbed on a table had been at risk of falling through a window when she was allegedly dragged of the table by two care workers - one of whom is from Great Yarmouth - who are accused of ill-treating her.

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court heard today that support worker Amy Edwards watched “open-mouthed” as Andrew Gilbody and Victoria Shemeld allegedly took hold of the woman by her ankles and wrists and dragged her off the table at Woody Point, Brampton.

She said she had received NAPPI (Non Abusive Psycological and Physical Intervention) training and had never been taught to take hold of someone by their ankles.

Cross-examined by Matthew McNiff for Gilbody, Miss Edwards accepted the patient had initially been standing on the table next to a window and had been at risk of falling through it.

She also accepted that if the woman had fallen through the window it would have been “on the shoulders” of Gilbody who was the senior member of staff on duty that day.

Gilbody, 46, of Carlford Court, Worlingworth and Shemeld, 39, of Hall Road, Clippesby, Great Yarmouth have denied ill treatment by a care worker on October 4 2015.

Gilbody has also denied a similar charge on October 5.

It has been alleged that in addition to helping Gilbody drag the woman off the table Shemeld had also allegedly restrained her by putting her knee on her stomach.

The following day Gilbody had allegedly held the woman’s arms behind her back after she was violent and took her to a lounge and sat her down.

When she tried to get up he allegedly pushed her in the chest so hard that she landed on the sofa with her legs in the air

The defendants were suspended and arrested after other staff complained about them and during interviews they denied acting inappropriately.

The court heard that although Gilbody had received NAPPI training Shemeld was on a probationary period and had not yet received the training.

The case, which should end next week, continues tomorrow (Thursday).

Other News

Vulnerable patient allegedly ill-treated by Great Yarmouth woman and Worlingworth man had been at risk of falling through a window, court hears

20:53 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court.

A vulnerable patient at a Suffolk residential care home who climbed on a table had been at risk of falling through a window when she was allegedly dragged of the table by two care workers - one of whom is from Great Yarmouth - who are accused of ill-treating her.

More than 100 suspected dealers arrested in police campaign to end drug related violence with Operation Gravity

16:30 Dominic Gilbert
Chief Inspector Nick Paling, right, and PC Adam Binns, outside the first floor flat in Derby Street which has a Closure Order issued by the courts on it as part of Operation Gravity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 100 suspected drug dealers have been arrested by police in Norfolk as the drive to rid our county of heroin and cocaine gathers pace.

Insurance giant Aviva issues safety advice to businesses and homeowners ahead of Storm Doris

14:50 Sophie Wyllie
Aviva insurance has issued safety advice ahead of Storm Doris. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Homeowners and businesses are being advised to take basic precautions to protect themselves and their property ahead of severe weather warnings for Norfolk.

Travel disruption expected in Norfolk and Suffolk as Storm Doris sweeps across country

18:33 Jessica Long
File photo of fallen tree.. Picture Simon Parker.

Drivers are being urged to be prepared before setting out on journeys on Thursday with Storm Doris set to sweep across Norfolk and Suffolk with winds in excess of 70mph in some places.

Most Read

Police search for wanted man

Yesterday, 14:41 George Ryan
James Spittles. Photo: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Spate of dead seals washed up on Norfolk coast continues

Mon, 11:57 Louisa Baldwin
Is there something lurking in the deep?

Fresh sightings of dead seals and porpoises on Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth beaches have raised concern over what could be lurking off the Norfolk coast.

Read more

Stretch of busy Great Yarmouth road to close for two nights

Yesterday, 09:54
The stretch of Pasteur Road which will be closed next week. Pictrue: Norfolk County Council

A stretch of a crucial road connecting Great Yarmouth and Gorleston is to be closed overnight for two evenings next week for repair work.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Ralph Lauren T-shirt stolen from TK Maxx in Great Yarmouth

13:04 David Hannant
TK Maxx in Great Yarmouth. Photo from Google Maps.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a designer t-shirt was stolen from a clothes store in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Fire crews cut off car roof to rescue casualty following two car crash in Caister

Yesterday, 11:35 Liz Coates
Picture Archant Library.

Fire crews cut the roof off a car to free a man trapped inside following a collision in Caister.

Read more
Norfolk police

Most Commented

Great Yarmouth borough councillors vote to increase council tax

Yesterday, 22:27 George Ryan
Great Yarmouth Town Hall's Victorian clock is back in working order

Great Yarmouth borough councillors have voted to increase its share of council tax at a full meeting.

Read more
Great Yarmouth

Police reject request for details of how they’d respond to zombie attack

16:48 George Ryan
Library image of

It’s the apocalyptic nightmare that has been the subject of countless gruesome films and hit shows like The Walking Dead.

Read more
Norfolk Police

More than 100 suspected dealers arrested in police campaign to end drug related violence with Operation Gravity

16:30 Dominic Gilbert
Chief Inspector Nick Paling, right, and PC Adam Binns, outside the first floor flat in Derby Street which has a Closure Order issued by the courts on it as part of Operation Gravity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 100 suspected drug dealers have been arrested by police in Norfolk as the drive to rid our county of heroin and cocaine gathers pace.

Read more
Lorne Green

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter