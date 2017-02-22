Vulnerable patient allegedly ill-treated by Great Yarmouth woman and Worlingworth man had been at risk of falling through a window, court hears

Ipswich Crown Court.

A vulnerable patient at a Suffolk residential care home who climbed on a table had been at risk of falling through a window when she was allegedly dragged of the table by two care workers - one of whom is from Great Yarmouth - who are accused of ill-treating her.

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court heard today that support worker Amy Edwards watched “open-mouthed” as Andrew Gilbody and Victoria Shemeld allegedly took hold of the woman by her ankles and wrists and dragged her off the table at Woody Point, Brampton.

She said she had received NAPPI (Non Abusive Psycological and Physical Intervention) training and had never been taught to take hold of someone by their ankles.

Cross-examined by Matthew McNiff for Gilbody, Miss Edwards accepted the patient had initially been standing on the table next to a window and had been at risk of falling through it.

She also accepted that if the woman had fallen through the window it would have been “on the shoulders” of Gilbody who was the senior member of staff on duty that day.

Gilbody, 46, of Carlford Court, Worlingworth and Shemeld, 39, of Hall Road, Clippesby, Great Yarmouth have denied ill treatment by a care worker on October 4 2015.

Gilbody has also denied a similar charge on October 5.

It has been alleged that in addition to helping Gilbody drag the woman off the table Shemeld had also allegedly restrained her by putting her knee on her stomach.

The following day Gilbody had allegedly held the woman’s arms behind her back after she was violent and took her to a lounge and sat her down.

When she tried to get up he allegedly pushed her in the chest so hard that she landed on the sofa with her legs in the air

The defendants were suspended and arrested after other staff complained about them and during interviews they denied acting inappropriately.

The court heard that although Gilbody had received NAPPI training Shemeld was on a probationary period and had not yet received the training.

The case, which should end next week, continues tomorrow (Thursday).