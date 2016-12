Wanted man arrested in Great Yarmouth area

Randy Martin, aged 38. Photo: Randy Martin Archant

Police have confirmed they have arrested wanted man Randy Martin.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin, 38, was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his license, and earlier this month police issued an appeal to help trace him.

It was thought that he had links to Great Yarmouth and earlier this week he was arrested in the area and recalled the prison.