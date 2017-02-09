Search

Advanced search

Warehouse in Great Yarmouth to be knocked down to make way for hotel, Burger King and Costa Coffee

09 February, 2017 - 15:00
The Pasta Foods factory site off Pasteur Road in Great Yarmouth. October 2015. Picture: James Bass

The Pasta Foods factory site off Pasteur Road in Great Yarmouth. October 2015. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2015

A major scheme to knock down a food factory warehouse in Great Yarmouth and build a 68-bed Travelodge hotel, restaurant and drive-through Burger King and Costa Coffee units has been approved.

1 Comments

The bid for the development off Pasteur Road was agreed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s development control committee.

The committee heard on Wednesday the bid had been put in by Pasteur Retail Park Ltd for the demolition of the Pasta Foods warehouse.

The approved plan includes a two-storey Travelodge hotel and a family pub/ restaurant to be located to the rear of the site on an area partly occupied by the long rectangular Pasta Foods warehouse and parking spaces.

The two drive-through units for Costa Coffee and Burger King will be located to the front of the site towards Pasteur Road.

A planning statement discussed on Wednesday stated: “The applicant’s agents state Travelodge, Burger King and Costa Coffee all already operate in Great Yarmouth and the new facilities will be additional operations. Not only will this create 100 new full and part-time jobs, but surely it is a vote of confidence for the town rather than a negative.”

The planning bid is part of plans by Pasta Foods to expand over the coming years and to aid this expansion it wants to sell the site with planning permission.

Planning documents stated: “Pasta Foods need to invest in their Great Yarmouth factory and the value generated from this application will allow them to. Pasta Foods have confirmed that will they will sign a legal agreement

binding them to spend £500,000 in the factory on implementation of planning consent.”

One hotelier and the owner of the Market Gates Shopping Centre had sent in objections to the scheme.

A total of 36 letters of support from Pasta Foods employees were sent in, stating the need for ‘future investment in the Pasta Foods business which in turn would help maintain the future of the company in Great Yarmouth’.

The committee had been to approve the scheme, which includes a new roundabout on Pasteur Road, subject to a condition Pasta Foods invest in its existing factory.

The site has seen three failed retail development bids since 2005.

Keywords: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Great Yarmouth Borough

1 comment

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Meet our region’s new four-legged police recruits

Yesterday, 16:21 Courtney Pochin
Norfolk police have two new recruits - Harry and Nero Photo: Mustard TV

Norfolk and Suffolk’s long arm of the ‘paw’ has added two new members to the ranks.

Great Yarmouth arrests made in major police anti-drug operation

Yesterday, 16:26 Anthony Carroll
A previous Operation Gravity riad. Picture: Archant

Police have arrested two people in Great Yarmouth in connection with drug offences as part of a major operation against drug networks.

Donation of £100,000 will fund energy scholarships for UEA students

Yesterday, 15:57 Mark Shields
ScottishPower Foundation UEA scholars - from left, Juliet Mills, Charles McKinlay, Esmee Thornton and Connor Matless.

A programme offering scholarships to students at the University of East Anglia who are keen to get into careers in the energy industry has been extended.

‘It was the first time anyone actually listened to what I had to say’ - women praise Norfolk charity which helped them cope with pregnancy loss

Yesterday, 15:33 Geraldine Scott
The Time Norfolk charity team who gained funds from the Comic Relief Community Cash, and two of their clients. From left, Leslie Bradfield, Fred Bradfield, Ruth Kettle, Letitia Ash-Lameer, and clients, Victoria Waterfield, and Linda Barden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“They saved my life” - these were the words of a woman who found help and support with a Norfolk charity, after suffering four miscarriages over the space of 10 years.

Most Read

Yarmouth’s Ben Melhado and Norwich’s Donna Africa to appear on Come Dine With Me

Wed, 11:03 Liz Coates
Shop Local feature with Ben Melhado from Junx Clothing, Yarmouth. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A Great Yarmouth businessman has declared himself a cookery convert after appearing on hit dinner party show Come Dine With Me.

Read more
Norwich

New £750,000 attraction heading to Great Yarmouth seafront

Wed, 16:35 Liz Coates
A busy Yarmouth seafront on Good Friday. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Pleasure Beach boss Albert Jones is again bringing a landmark attraction to Great Yarmouth’s seafront in time for Easter.

Read more
Albert Jones

Warehouse in Great Yarmouth to be knocked down to make way for hotel, Burger King and Costa Coffee

Yesterday, 15:00 anthony carroll
The Pasta Foods factory site off Pasteur Road in Great Yarmouth. October 2015. Picture: James Bass

A major scheme to knock down a food factory warehouse in Great Yarmouth and build a 68-bed Travelodge hotel, restaurant and drive-through Burger King and Costa Coffee units has been approved.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Windows smashed after bricks thrown at buses

Mon, 11:17 George Ryan
Market Gates bus station. Photo: John Owens

Two bus windows were smashed in Great Yarmouth after bricks were thrown at the windows.

Read more

Reports of serious sexual assault in church grounds

Mon, 16:30 George Ryan
Library image of Great Yarmouth Minster Church. Picture: James Bass

Investigations are ongoing after a report of a serious sexual assault in the grounds of a church in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
United Kingdom

Most Commented

Warehouse in Great Yarmouth to be knocked down to make way for hotel, Burger King and Costa Coffee

Yesterday, 15:00 anthony carroll
The Pasta Foods factory site off Pasteur Road in Great Yarmouth. October 2015. Picture: James Bass

A major scheme to knock down a food factory warehouse in Great Yarmouth and build a 68-bed Travelodge hotel, restaurant and drive-through Burger King and Costa Coffee units has been approved.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Local Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up