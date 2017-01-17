Search

Wartime artefacts and distressed seal pups in busy few days for Hemsby Lifeboat

12:17 17 January 2017

A wartime artefact discovered by Hemsby Lifeboat crew. Picture: Dan Hurd

A wartime artefact discovered by Hemsby Lifeboat crew. Picture: Dan Hurd

Dan Hurd

A piece of history has been uncovered in what has been an eventful few days for Hemsby Lifeboat Crew.

A seal pup Hemsby Lifeboat crew helped to rescue. Picture: Dan HurdA seal pup Hemsby Lifeboat crew helped to rescue. Picture: Dan Hurd

As members of the crew worked to repair tidal damage to the sands of the beach, they made a fascinating discovery.

They have unearthed what appears to be the mounting of a wartime spigot mortar.

The artefact was discovered while the crew continued to work on making the beach safe for the public after the spring tidal surge, and has already been attracting the attention of beach-goers.

Dan Hurd, coxswain of Hemsby Lifeboat said: “Anything like this will always receive a lot of interest and it is nice to be able to keep things like this.

“It’s a part of history so we are hoping to put it on display at the front of the beach.”

In a busy few days for the crew following Friday’s high tide. On Saturday they also assisted with the rescue of a seal pup, which found itself stranded by the tides.

Mr Hurd added: “It’s been almost non-stop for us, though I have just about caught up on my sleep now.”

