Was the £50m Norfolk cocaine haul thrown from a plane in a panic by drug-runners?

PUBLISHED: 16:31 19 February 2017 | UPDATED: 08:31 20 February 2017

Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

A drug trade expert has suggested that the huge cocaine haul found on two Norfolk beaches could have been dropped from a plane in a panic.

7 Comments

Rusty Young, author of the bestselling book Marching Powder, about the war on drugs, also said the drugs may have been “thrown overboard” from a ship during a bust.

Mr Young, speaking to IB Times UK, said: “The major way drugs move around the world is on container ships. Often containers fall overboard or often, if they suspect they will get a proper search, they tip them overboard.

“Drug traffickers drive little submarines out to the container ships, the container ship then passes customs and another submarine comes out and unloads the cocaine, usually in the middle of the night.

“They go to the port and unload it on there.”

He added: “I reckon there was a bust and they threw it overboard. Because this stash of cocaine was not designed to float, it was not a pick-up.”

He said that if the drugs were being moved by plane, they could have been jettisoned in a panic because it was being tailed.

Mr Young said: “With those drops, they could make them either buoyant or at least waterproof so when it sinks to the bottom they can put a transponder on it and then they send divers down to get it.”

He said it was most likely that the drugs had come from Colombia.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of £50m, were found on Friday February 9 in holdalls on Hopton beach and in smaller packages on Caister beach.

Norfolk Police referred the seizure to the National Crime Agency, which is still investigating the incident.

7 comments

  • Had to double check the calender, thought w'ed fast forwarded to April 1st when I read this article. A major find like this is not to be sniffed at. Agree with first comment, this is hardly rocket science. This £50M worth was probably but a drop in the ocean. Someone out there maybey using old tide tables, or possibly got a rubbish watch not giving accurate time, or perhaps maybe even forgot to reset the timepiece when the clocks changed and missed their pick up. Could be just a combination of tide, wind etc caused it to beach prematurely.

    Grey Fox

    Monday, February 20, 2017

  • Man's a fool. This lot was looks as if it as offloaded from a vessel into relatively shallow water with the intention of it being picked up in short order. Why else would it be marked with floats like crab pots are marked. Is he saying there is a lot more out here, because surely if they were dropped from a plane there would be more damage to bags and marker bottles? The length of rope attached should give some indication of the intention. I think many of us would not be surprised if advantage was being taken of our unprotected coastline.

    FlintinChalk

    Sunday, February 19, 2017

  • ...."“Drug traffickers drive little submarines out to the container ships, the container ship then passes customs and another submarine comes out and unloads the cocaine, usually in the middle of the night. “They go to the port and unload it on there.”......The UK customs are on to that already. They have a fleet of mini nuclear submarines patrolling the Norfolk coast 247 and operatives disguised as beach fisherman looking out for any illegal activity. The beach fisherman are actually SAS, and able to cast a tracking device onto suspicious objects at sea with pinpoint accuracy. The latest ruse by the drug traffickers is to stuff live seals with 10kg of cocaine and a beeper and release them at night 1 km from the shore from fishing boats. The seals have been conditioned to swim straight to the Norfolk shore where the beeping seals meet a gruesome end, being cut in half to release the drugs. Any sightings of cut in half seals should be reported to Norfolk police immediately or the EDP. The drug traffickers did try penguins, but found that their homing instinct for the Antartic overcame any conditioning to head for Hopton beach.

    Rhombus

    Sunday, February 19, 2017

  • I don't know about the cocaine found on the beach, but this article was most definitely written in a drug fuelled mule in a panic.

    Promethian

    Sunday, February 19, 2017

  • To quote....."He added: “I reckon there was a bust and they threw it overboard. Because this stash of cocaine was not designed to float, it was not a pick-up.” Hang on .. what are the green bottles for, decoration if not for buoyancy ? The mind boggles.

    Responsible parent

    Sunday, February 19, 2017

  • Don’t know about footballers getting dementia from heading the ball, but I think a lot of readers, will be getting it. Because after reading this article, all you can do is bang your head against the wall.

    richard gray

    Sunday, February 19, 2017

