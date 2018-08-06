Search

Watch this virtual drone footage showing what third crossing will look like

PUBLISHED: 13:12 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:12 20 August 2018

Great Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 1. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Great Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 1. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council

A flyby video has been released showing how Great Yarmouth’s £121m third crossing will look like once it is built and operating in 2023.

Norfolk County Council released the footage, which includes two bridge options, to coincide with the start of a public consultation over the bridge plan.

Construction of the lifting bridge over the River Yare is due to begin in late 2020 and would see it linking the A47 at Harfreys Roundabout on the western side of the river to South Denes Road on the east in 2023.

The council launched the seven-week long consultation today ahead of its submission for a Development Consent Order to the Planning Inspectorate, which will then submit a final report to the transport minister to consider.

Martin Wilby, chairman the council’s of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “The fly-through video gives people a real sense of the difference the third river crossing will make to Great Yarmouth and Norfolk, and I hope it will help us get lots of involvement in the consultation.

Great Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 2. Photo: Norfolk County CouncilGreat Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 2. Photo: Norfolk County Council

“It’s really important that we hear what people think of our proposals because this will help inform the next stages of the project as we apply for a Development Consent Order.

“If we’re successful, this will allow us to start construction on schedule in late 2020.

“The third river crossing is a major project for the town that we expect to cut traffic congestion considerably, and this will have knock-on benefits of shortening journey times, enabling growth and creating jobs, and improving people’s quality of life.

“This is likely to be the last chance for people to comment on our proposals for the bridge through a public consultation, so if you care about Yarmouth’s future, please do take this chance to find out more about it and let us know you think.”

Great Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 2. Photo: Norfolk County CouncilGreat Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 2. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Staffed consultation events are being held across Great Yarmouth on:

Saturday, August 25, 10am-4.30pm at Great Yarmouth Library

Thursday, August 30, 10am-9pm at the Priory Centre, Priory Plain

Tuesday, September 4, 10am-8pm at Gorleston Library

Great Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 1. Photo: Norfolk County CouncilGreat Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 1. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Wednesday, September 12, 10am–8pm at the Kings Centre, 30, Queen Annes Road, Southtown, People can respond to the consultation at www.norfolk.gov.uk/3rc

