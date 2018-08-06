Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man charged after making inappropriate comments on a bus to children

PUBLISHED: 16:11 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:29 28 August 2018

Jeremy Bird appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Jeremy Bird appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A 53-year-old man from Watton has been charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order after he has alleged to have made inappropriate comments towards two children on a bus travelling from Great Yarmouth.

The two children were travelling to Norwich with a parent when Jeremy Bird made the alleged inappropriate comments.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court earlier today.

He has been further remanded in custody with the case to be heard at Norwich Crown Court at a later date.

Norfolk Constabulary investigated reports received on Monday, initially via Facebook, of the bus incident, which happened on Saturday.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Residents called by last names at ‘unsafe’ and ‘uncaring’ care home

47 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Alexandra House Nursing and Residential Care Home has been closed Picture: Jacob Massey

The bleak way of life in a Great Yarmouth care home which was closed following an inspection last month has been laid bare in a damning report.

Man charged after making inappropriate comments on a bus to children

16:11 Joseph NoRTON
Jeremy Bird appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

A 53-year-old man from Watton has been charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order after he has alleged to have made inappropriate comments towards two children on a bus travelling from Great Yarmouth.

‘It makes you realise that Great Yarmouth is not a sleepy little town’ - 160 names on rediscovered roll of honour

14:22 Liz Coates
A section from the roll of honour after cleaning Photo: Lorraine Finch

One hundred years after the end of the First World War a newly discovered and unusual roll of honour is revealing more about Great Yarmouth’s contribution.

Video: House blaze tackled in Great Yarmouth treated as suspected arson

13:25 Anthony Carroll
The scene of the fire Picture: Liz Coates

A house fire has been tackled in Great Yarmouth following a suspected arson incident.

Most Read

Man in 50s arrested after making inappropriate comments to children on bus

Yesterday, 18:48 Eleanor Pringle
Police.

Norfolk Constabulary have been investigating reports of a man making inappropriate comments towards two children on a bus.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Video: House blaze tackled in Great Yarmouth treated as suspected arson

13:25 Anthony Carroll
The scene of the fire Picture: Liz Coates

A house fire has been tackled in Great Yarmouth following a suspected arson incident.

Read more
Rescue Service

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Missing Bradwell Man Andrew Watson has been found safe and well

Saturday, August 25, 2018 Anthony Carroll
Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found Picture: Joanne King

Missing Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found, police have confirmed this evening.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Video: More details of fishing boat tragedy are revealed

Yesterday, 12:01 Anthony Carroll
The three men rescued from the life raft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

The Belgian fishing boat that sank about 20 miles off the Norfolk coast without sending out a mayday message was called the Sonja.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy