Search

Advanced search

Skaters shine with podium places in competitive annual contest

PUBLISHED: 08:28 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:28 08 November 2018

Skaters from Waveney Roller Skating Club travelled to Colchester for the Annual Tiptree Skating competition and shone with some great skating and placings on the podium. Picture: Waveney Roller Skating Club

Skaters from Waveney Roller Skating Club travelled to Colchester for the Annual Tiptree Skating competition and shone with some great skating and placings on the podium. Picture: Waveney Roller Skating Club

Archant

A group of skaters from Waveney Roller Skating Club travelled to Colchester for the annual Tiptree Skating competition.

The team shone with some great skating and placings on the podium.

The weekend started with the basic skills event for six years and under with Freya Smith fifth and Maisy Baker 12th, this was followed by the seven, eight and nine years which saw Amber Morters placing seventh.

Last basic skills event of the day was for skaters aged 10 and above with Louisa Morters in eighth place.

The next event saw the Novice free skating seven years and under, which saw Katie Flanagan taking the gold medal joined by Ellie-Mae Davey in ninth place.

This was followed by Novice Free for skaters age eight years which saw Libby Jones taking second.

In the Novice age 10 years group, Charlotte Saunders finished in 10th place and in the 11 and 12 year Novice event, Lewis Jones took gold for his performance. In the age 9 years event, Daisy Hunt finished in seventh.

Novice skaters aged 13 years and over saw Jemma Starkings take second to be joined on the podium by Francesca Rumsby in third. Lauren Nursey finished in 17th.

In the beginners free event Abbey Coppen, Libbie Glover and Ruby Baker were placed in fifth, eighth and ninth.

Ella Moore and Felicity Turner skated in the Elementary free finishing in 6th and 10th place respectively.

Brooke Enticknap skated well to win gold with her performance in the inter bronze group, which was followed by the Duo events, with Lewis and Libby Jones winning gold with their performance in the Novice event, and Brooke Enticknap and Ella Moore skating well in the inter bronze event placing sixth in a tough group.

Coaches Carla Smith and Carla Butcher were thanked for all their help and support with the skaters.

The club would also like to thank their sponsors at Docwras.com and Pink Office supplies in Great Yarmouth for their support.

Waveney Roller Skating Club offer Learn to Skate sessions on Saturday mornings between 10am and 11am at the Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft.

Please contact waveneyrsc@outlook.com for more details.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Final Crucial Crew event of the year heads to Norfolk town

34 minutes ago Abigail Nicholson
A Crucial Crew workshop was held at the North Lynn Fire Station. Pictured with volunteer Olly Vince is Viktorija (11). Picture: Ian Burt

More than 850 school children from Great Yarmouth and surrounding areas will take part in a Fire Service event to help their safety skills.

Fire service called to house fire in Cobholm

10:24 Joseph Norton
Fire services were called to house fire in Webber Close, Cobholm earlier this morning. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire services were called to a house fire in Cobholm earlier this morning.

This is how the Archbishop of Canterbury ended up in my Norfolk home

09:14 Abigail Nicholson
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby with Tillie, 10, Shaniece, 9, Keanen, 7, Dynasty, 3, Skyla-Rose, 7. Picture: Kay's Photography

The Most Rev Justin Welby visited a Norfolk family’s home in Gorleston as part of his Norfolk tour.

Archbishop sets sail in remembrance ceremony to those who died at sea

Yesterday, 17:43 Abigail Nicholson
The Archbishop of Canterbury meets crew members from the Caister lifeboat. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury took to the waves to lay a wreath in memory of those who have died at sea.

Most Read

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

Wed, 10:57 Dan Grimmer
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a crash which closed a road in Great Yarmouth for almost four hours.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

Wed, 14:42 Liz Coates
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

The motorcyclist killed in a collision in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre

Two arrested following police raid in Gorleston

Tue, 10:10 Joseph Norton
Two people have been arrested following a police raid in Gorleston this morning. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid in Gorleston earlier this morning.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

X Factor stars and celebrity chef to turn on Christmas lights

Wed, 12:21 Liz Coates
Crowds gather at a previous switch-on event. Picture: Gorleston Traders Association

Two TV talent show brothers are adding an X Factor sparkle to Gorleston’s Christmas lights switch on.

Read more
Greater Yarmouth Tourism

Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Tue, 23:13 Sabrina Johnson
Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Motorists are being advised to avoid a stretch of road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston following a “serious” crash.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy