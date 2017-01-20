Search

Advanced search

‘We are a compassionate organisation’ - James Paget Hospital on why it took two years and a court order to discharge medically fit patient who refused to leave

20 January, 2017 - 18:21
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

©Archant 2013

A hospital trust has today defended the way it tried to discharge a patient who ended up staying unnecessarily on a ward for more than two years.

11 Comments

In an extremely unusual case - the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it was a “compassionate organisation”, after spending much time and resource trying to discharge a male patient who refused to leave.

The patient, who cannot be named, was admitted to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston on August 21, 2014.

He was declared fit for discharge just a few days later, but refused to leave.

The hospital trust and social care partners offered “appropriate accommodation” on several occasions, but the patient would not budge.

As a last resort, the trust said it had to apply to the court to Norwich County Court to allow it to remove the patient from the hospital.

The application was made to the court last autumn, and permission granted on December 1. The patient was then evicted on January 10. He was moved to accommodation in the community.

However while the patient repeatedly refused to leave the hospital, the legal position is that a patient does not have the right to refuse discharge.

The Department of Health estimates that the average daily cost of a hospital bed is about £400, meaning that the patient’s stay at the hospital would have cost about £340,000 in total.

A spokesman for the trust said: “As a compassionate organisation, we wanted to work with the man and his friends and family on his discharge from hospital and were hopeful that this could succeed.

“Only after several failed attempts did it become clear that our efforts to reach a reasonable conclusion would not prove successful – and, with reluctance, we had to resort to court action.”

Anna Hills, the trust’s director of governance, added: “The gentleman had been occupying a bed unnecessarily at the James Paget University Hospital for more than two years – and every effort had been made to try to remedy this situation.

“The decision to go to court was not taken lightly but our priority has to be considering the needs of all our patients and ensuring that our limited resources, which are under increasing pressure, are available to those who genuinely need hospital care.

“The gentleman continues to receive the appropriate level of care and support in the community.”

It comes at a time when demand for hospital beds are at record levels, with delayed discharges estimated to cost the NHS around £900m per year.

However nearly all delayed discharges, unlike this case, occur because a package of care for patients has not been put in place outside hospital by NHS trusts and social care authorities.

Analysis by Nicholas Carding, health correspondent

This is a very unusual case which is a little more complex than one might think.

The context - by contrast - is pretty clear.

Delayed discharges are a major problem for hospitals, with a clear increase occurring in the last few years.

At a time when there is record levels of pressure for hospital beds, the need for chiefs to discharge patients as fast as possible has never been bigger.

This makes the story that unfolded at the James Paget Hospital even more surprising.

To be clear - a patient does not have the right to refuse discharge.

But hospitals, as all organisations in the NHS, have a duty of care to their patients.

Paget managers have commendably taken that duty very seriously in this particular case.

They offered the patient several opportunities to be discharged to a suitable place of care. He refused each one.

While it is positive to see a hospital go to many lengths to satisfy the patient, the tax-payer can rightly ask why so much money was spent on a person who required no treatment and was deliberately obstructing a system under huge pressure.

The Department of Health has been contacted but have not yet provided a response.

Have you got a hospital story?

Email nicholas.carding@archant.co.uk

Keywords: NHS BBC

11 comments

  • Right archant. ,you read and monitor comments ,let's be having some proper investigation journalism and see who was responsible for this , and let's have some names even if they have departed to fields afar

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Muddy

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • This is an item where a few heads should roll at JPH.. How those in charge have the ability to allow this to happen .. And bed blocking probably stopping many opperations .. Someone should be sacked for gross incompetence as a month is bad enough but 24 months. It should be a straight forward sackable offence.. How many reading this item have known someone having their opperation postponed by lack of beds over the past 2 years while this person has been on a rent free and free food freebie ... Why after three offers was court action not taken in the first 2 months and how many may have suffered longer or even died by delaying their opperation ... This is just UNBELIEVABLE and it would be good to know who is actually responsible for this to ever have taken place .. Come on Mercury reporter, let's have few names .. He could have at least been put on a trolley in corridor for 1 year .. The report says the decision was not taken lightly, the truth is it was not taken at all seriously in the first place as he would have been gone after the 1 month of being fit to leave .. JPH you really need a reality Check and what else is going on that the public do not know about... They maybe even worse... ...... Following the rules is definitely not the correct option in this case.. Because Not having the commonsense to deal with this problem and others in the early stages is why we have so many issues that can be avoided.. Before they become a problem..

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Lionel

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • WE ARE A DEVELOPED FIRST WORLD Country and Its cost the tax payers £300,000 and 2 YEARS to remove one man from his hospital bed?..I am lost for words.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Nazzie64

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • How has this taken ten days for archant to report? Slowly does it!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Karmastuartra

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • There would be plenty of volunteers to push the bed out onto the street.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    robjean

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • I can well believe that it took 2 years to remove this "patient". You see, if the Trust had simply removed him it would have no doubt required physical force in which case the do gooders would all be bleating about how terrible the NHS is for dealing with someone like this so shoddily. So, the Trust had to exhaust all possible avenues to remove him which to the JPHs credit they did. All in all the James Paget simply followed the rules to the letter. BTW, I doubt that the figure is correct at £400 per day. This bloke wasnt receiving any medical care - he was simply taking up a bed and being fed. Still cost a lot though and my opinion is that the Trust should be able to simply eject such people..

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Tootyfrooty

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • Disgraceful. Should not need a court order to get rid of bed blockers. Perhaps if the staff were to stop feeding these scroungers then these people would be glad to accept whatever alternative is offered. I spent time recently at the N&N and there were two bed blockers in my ward who were more then fit to go but apparently could not be forced... Stupid state of affairs.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    MIKEJ

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • With the gaps between NHS medical provision and LA social care (means tested) widening by the day, this type of event is going to occur more frequently. Surprised it took JPFT 2 years to sort it though. Perhaps the REAL story.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Mr Shilling

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • Medically fit to leave, so probably not mentally fit to live in the community, so how many times has he rung 999 or visited A&E since his discharge? The government is killing the NHS (not just hospitals or doctors)

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    KeithS

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • Come on archie keep up to speed, the man in question was evicted from the last Friday....FACT.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    john smith

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • Is this for real ? At £400 per day could have been put up full board in any hotel in area ,got to be more to this . Why has this not been reported before ?? JPH embarrassed ???

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Muddy

    Friday, January 20, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Updated: ‘We are a compassionate organisation’ - James Paget Hospital on why it took two years and a court order to discharge medically fit patient who refused to leave

22 minutes ago Nicholas Carding
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A hospital trust has today defended the way it tried to discharge a patient who ended up staying unnecessarily on a ward for more than two years.

Judge sentences two men after they admitted to rape and indecent assault charges against boys

17:29 George Ryan
THE FORMER CAFE OF CONVICTED PAEDOPHILE ROY REYNOLDS

Detectives have offered reassurance to the victims of sexual abuse that the police will bring offenders to justice.

Fisherman taken to hospital after rescued 35 miles off Gorleston coast

14:48 Kieran Lynch
HM Coastguard helicopter. Picture by Paul Kybird

A fisherman had to be rescued from a fishing vessel 35 miles off the coast of Gorleston.

Appeal: Plaque will mark wartime deaths of special constables in Great Yarmouth

13:52 Anne Edwards
Five Special Constables were killed during a Second World War air raid on Great Yarmouth.

A plaque will be placed to commemorate the deaths of five special constables who were killed during one of the worst air raids on Great Yarmouth during the Second World War.

Most Read

Man with “multiple” stab wounds treated

Yesterday, 15:27 George Ryan
Library image. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA

A man is receiving treatment in hospital for “multiple wounds” after a suspected stabbing in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Flats plan for nightclub on Great Yarmouth seafront

Wed, 13:12 Liz Coates
The entrance to Caesars Bar on Marine Parade. Picture: James Bass

An application has been submitted to planners to convert a seafront nightclub into flats.

Read more
Charles Reynolds

3Sun’s 100 new windfarm jobs are targeted at Great Yarmouth people

Tue, 17:04 Anne Edwards
3 Sun working on the Greater Gabbard Wind Farm

More than 100 new technicians are being recruited by Great Yarmouth-based 3sun Group to service £6m worth of new and extended offshore and onshore wind farm contracts.

Read more
United Kingdom

Dream come true for Bradwell lad after signing Norwich City deal

Mon, 10:05 David Hannant
Finlay Barnes, 16 of Bradwell, who has signed a scholarship with Norwich City

For many a youngster, it is the ultimate dream to be a professional footballer for the team you support.

Read more
Lynn Grove Academy

75 new jobs as Great Yarmouth-based Seajacks wins installation contract for £2.5bn East Anglia One

Tue, 10:04 Mark Shields
ScottishPower's offshore wind farm West of Duddon Sands. Picture: Chris James.

Up to 75 new jobs could be created at Great Yarmouth-based Seajacks after the company was awarded a major installation contract for the East Anglia One wind farm.

Read more
United Kingdom

Most Commented

New seaside cash splash could lead to a multi-million windfall

00:00 Alex Hurrell
North Norfolk Railway 1940s Weekend at Sheringham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk and Suffolk seaside communities to benefit from government grant which could unlock treasure trove

Read more
Tom FitzPatrick

Updated: ‘We are a compassionate organisation’ - James Paget Hospital on why it took two years and a court order to discharge medically fit patient who refused to leave

22 minutes ago Nicholas Carding
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A hospital trust has today defended the way it tried to discharge a patient who ended up staying unnecessarily on a ward for more than two years.

Read more
NHS

Man with “multiple” stab wounds treated

Yesterday, 15:27 George Ryan
Library image. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA

A man is receiving treatment in hospital for “multiple wounds” after a suspected stabbing in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

People must take heed of flood warnings, Prime Minister says after Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex was put on high alert

Wed, 17:53 Annabelle Dickson
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2017. See PA story POLITICS PMQs May. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

People must take flood warnings seriously, the Prime Minister has said after the region was put on high alert over a tidal surge last week.

Read more
Environment Agency

‘When is Nandos coming to Yarmouth?’ Residents have their say on town centre masterplan

Wed, 16:25 Liz Coates
Cllr James Bensly and strategic planners Nick Fountain and David Glason help gather the public's views on a new masterplan which sets out a vision for Great Yarmouth.

A vision of what Great Yarmouth could look like in 2035 has been set out to shoppers as the council seeks their views.

Read more
Norwich

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up