Weight loss group coach given award after her members shed around 550 stone last year

30 January, 2017 - 17:14
Sandra Forder, who has been awarded Weight Watchers diamond coach status. Photo: Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers

A weight loss coach has been recognised for her outstanding service to Weight Watchers members.

In 2016, Sandra Forder, 44, helped her members shed approximately 550 stone. And last week, she was awarded Weight Watchers diamond coach status in one of her 10 meetings.

The award, which celebrates coaches who have provided exceptional support to their members during their weight loss journey, is only given out once every two years to a select group of Weight Watchers experts across the country.

Mrs Forder first joined her local group joined 25 years ago because when she was getting married and wanted to slim down. She said due to health issues her weight had crept up.

She said: “I loved the way I felt as I lost those extra pounds and made new friends in class. The biggest difference that it’s made to me is not only did I become happier and healthier, I also became a coach so I could help people to feel comfortable in their own skin.”

With a plan personalised for each member Mrs Forder - who has lost over four stone herself - is committed to helping people achieve their goal and will equip members with the skills required to build a positive relationship between food, mind and body.

One Gorleston meeting member said the accolade was well-deserved.

She said: “Sandra is a real inspiration to me and the other members in our meeting. She always provides great tips, tricks and support to help us achieve our weight loss goals and develop healthier habits.

“I have lost four stone with Sandra and I’ve never felt better.”

It is the first time Mrs Forder has been awarded diamond coach status, but it is her second award as she previously was awarded role model status.

Mrs Forder runs 10 meetings a week in Oulton Broad, Gorleston, Beccles, Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Harleston and has been a Weight Watchers coach for almost eleven years.

To find out more about Mrs Forder’s meetings, email SForder@weight-watchers.co.uk

Keywords: Harleston Gorleston Great Yarmouth Norwich Lowestoft Beccles

