WellBeing of Women meeting finally takes place after Yarmouth Stadium water drama

The GWB Construction Ltd Trophy Casey and Gary Bristo with their grandson Max Secker holding the GWB Construction Trophy, won by Blackrose Betty, held by Kennel Hand Dan Perry, representing the trainer Ricky Thom. Picture: WellBeing of Women Sponsored Greyhound Race Meeting WellBeing of Women Sponsored Greyhound Race Meeting

This year’s WellBeing of Women sponsored greyhound race meeting at Great Yarmouth has finally taken place after a major water leak threw a spanner in the works.

The 36th meeting took place on August 9.

It was delayed for two weeks after the water main burst outside the stadium, turning the Yarmouth Road into a river and robbing the stadium of mains water.

All nine race sponsors were able to reschedule for their evening in the stadium’s executive lounges.

The crowning glory, the GWB Construction Ltd Trophy was won by Blackrose Betty, trained by Ricky Thom.

As most visitors were paying guests, the sum raised for WellBeing charities was well over the £1,000 mark.

With 2.48pc of publicly funded research devoted to reproductive health and childbirth, the work of the charity is vital for supporting the lives of women and their families.