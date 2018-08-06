Search

Wetherspoon to ban dogs from all its pubs

PUBLISHED: 11:50 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:16 24 August 2018

The bar at the Wetherspoon pub 'The William Adams' on Gorleston High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher

The bar at the Wetherspoon pub 'The William Adams' on Gorleston High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher

Wetherspoon announces no more exceptions to its long-standing no dogs policy.

The national pub chain has recently asserted that the policy, which has been in place since 1979, will be strictly enforced from Monday September 10. From this date only assistance dogs will be allowed in any of the pubs including garden areas.

Wetherspoon said that in recent years it has allowed a few exceptions to the rule, but are no longer willing to do so.

A spokesperson for Wetherspoon said: “Even well behaved dogs can be unpredictable. We welcome a lot of children and families and younger children in particular can be unpredictable around dogs and many are scared of dogs.”

Another reason given was: “We serve a lot of food.”

Earlier this summer the chain said it would stop selling Champagne in bid to “broaden horizons” after Brexit. Champagne and wheat beers produced in France and Germany were replaced and sparkling wines from the UK and Australia were substituted for champagne, while more UK wheat beers was introduced at the bar.

What do you think about no dogs policies? Let us know in the comments.

