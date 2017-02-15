Search

What is killing the seals? Carcass split in half found on Waxham beach

15 February, 2017 - 17:43
Dead seal found on Waxham beach. Picture: Flovera Maxwell

A dead seal was spotted on Waxham Beach on Wednesday morning, just three days after a seal was found ‘chewed in half’ in Great Yarmouth..

The upsetting discovery was made by Flovera Maxwell from Barton Turf at 11am whilst on a beach walk with her children.

Mrs Maxwell said: “I was very sad to see one dead. It’s one of the few times I’ve not seen any seals swimming there, but I guess that’s just nature.”

It comes three days after couple Lauren and Matty Burgess spotted the bottom half of a seal lying on the beach in Great Yarmouth.

MORE: Is there a monster lurking in the depths of the North Sea? Half-eaten seal found on Great Yarmouth beachPossible explanations have included a shark, boat propellors and other seals.

Hollie Stephenson, animal carer at Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary, explained: “The seal population has been booming in recent years and most likely the cause of this was an adult seal being possessive and marking their territory - particularly as this is now breeding season.

MORE: Cannibal seals killed dozens of north Norfolk seal pups, say scientists after five-year investigation

“They will do this by grasping the seal pup by the scruff of the neck and spinning them round in a spiral motion - I believe that this would be the most likely cause of this seal carcass.”

What do you think is behind the recent spate of seal deaths on the Norfolk coast? Let us know in the comments.

  • As great whites have been known to frequent the seal populated areas off the North of Scotland, it is perfectly possible that one, or more, has found its way down to the coast of Norfolk.

    Labratone

    Thursday, February 16, 2017

  • There was a case like this over in the states, I saw a whole documentary about it. Causing spiral incredibly clean lacerations along the body of seals. I often see them at Wells when walking the dogs. It turned out to be Greenland sharks. All other options were explored, boat propellers other types of shark too, but it proved to be a Greenland shark that was travelling much farther south to feed than previously documented. Would be worth looking into.

    Fergus Hall

    Wednesday, February 15, 2017

  • Great White Shark........ Hahaha! I personally would agree with the woman from Sealife Centre, that and the possibility of boat propellers. However you can't rule out anything as our waters are getting warmer, so maybe it was a killer while whose pod was just passing by on way up North.

    Kat Perkins

    Wednesday, February 15, 2017

