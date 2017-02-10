What is the role of the National Crime Agency?

Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Dubbed the ‘British FBI’ in the media, the National Crime Agency was set up in 2013 and has 4,200 officers across the country and in what it calls strategic locations across the world.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It tackles serious and organised crime and says organised crime is one of the gravest threats to national security - blighting communities, ruining lives and costing the UK well over £20 billion every year.

MORE: More than £50m worth of cocaine has been discovered washed up on beaches in Hopton and Caister

As part of that organised crime remit the agency works to strengthen the nation’s borders, fights fraud and cyber crime, and protects children and young people from sexual abuse and exploitation.

It also works in partnership with Crimestoppers as well as UK and overseas law enforcement to locate and arrest individuals who are wanted and believed to be overseas.