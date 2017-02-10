Search

Advanced search

What is the role of the National Crime Agency?

10 February, 2017 - 16:38
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Dubbed the ‘British FBI’ in the media, the National Crime Agency was set up in 2013 and has 4,200 officers across the country and in what it calls strategic locations across the world.

Comment

It tackles serious and organised crime and says organised crime is one of the gravest threats to national security - blighting communities, ruining lives and costing the UK well over £20 billion every year.

MORE: More than £50m worth of cocaine has been discovered washed up on beaches in Hopton and Caister
As part of that organised crime remit the agency works to strengthen the nation’s borders, fights fraud and cyber crime, and protects children and young people from sexual abuse and exploitation.

It also works in partnership with Crimestoppers as well as UK and overseas law enforcement to locate and arrest individuals who are wanted and believed to be overseas.

Related articles

Keywords: United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Black bag spotted floating off the coast of Great Yarmouth in wake of £50m drug find

Yesterday, 18:05 Simon Ward
The beach and Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth near to where a black bag was spotted in the water on February 11.

Emergency services attended Great Yarmouth beach today following reports of a package spotted in the sea off the Norfolk coast.

Fire crews called to barn fire in Berney Arms

Yesterday, 16:55 Simon Ward

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called this afternoon to attend a fire at a barn in Berney Arms.

Fire crews tackle chimney fire in Burnham Overy Staithe

Yesterday, 17:15 Simon Ward
Fire crews attended a rubbish fire in Lowestoft . Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Fire crews are attending a chimney fire in Burnham Overy Staithe.

Coast watch officer says drugs found on Norfolk’s coast ‘likely’ to come from north

Yesterday, 11:38 Nicholas Carding
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

The drugs found along Norfolk’s coastline yesterday could have drifted in from the north, according to a volunteer at a coast watch station.

Most Read

Yarmouth’s Ben Melhado and Norwich’s Donna Africa to appear on Come Dine With Me

Wed, 11:03 Liz Coates
Shop Local feature with Ben Melhado from Junx Clothing, Yarmouth. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A Great Yarmouth businessman has declared himself a cookery convert after appearing on hit dinner party show Come Dine With Me.

Read more
Norwich

More than £50m worth of cocaine has been discovered washed up on beaches in Hopton and Caister

Fri, 15:18 Luke Powell
The bags of cocaine seized from the beach

Cocaine with a value of more than £50m has been discovered washed up on two Norfolk beaches.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Warehouse in Great Yarmouth to be knocked down to make way for hotel, Burger King and Costa Coffee

Thu, 15:00 anthony carroll
The Pasta Foods factory site off Pasteur Road in Great Yarmouth. October 2015. Picture: James Bass

A major scheme to knock down a food factory warehouse in Great Yarmouth and build a 68-bed Travelodge hotel, restaurant and drive-through Burger King and Costa Coffee units has been approved.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

New £750,000 attraction heading to Great Yarmouth seafront

Wed, 16:35 Liz Coates
A busy Yarmouth seafront on Good Friday. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Pleasure Beach boss Albert Jones is again bringing a landmark attraction to Great Yarmouth’s seafront in time for Easter.

Read more
Albert Jones

Windows smashed after bricks thrown at buses

Mon, 11:17 George Ryan
Market Gates bus station. Photo: John Owens

Two bus windows were smashed in Great Yarmouth after bricks were thrown at the windows.

Read more

Local Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter