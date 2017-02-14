What is this mystery creature spotted in the sea off the cliffs at Gorleston

What is this large creature bobbing along in the water near Gorleston cliffs? Photo: Stephen Fry Archant

A mystery creature has been spotted in the North Sea off the coast of Gorleston.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rachel Durrant was walking with her partner Stephen Fry when they saw a large figure bobbing along in the sea.

She said: “My partner caught a video on Gorleston cliffs of something in the water and we can’t figure it out for the life of us.

“My partner is convinced it’s a whale. I’m thinking perhaps a massive seal in disbelief.”

Her partner, Mr Fry, took a video of the moving figure in the sea using a smart phone and they are now intrigued to find out what it might be.

At the weekend a seal was found in two halves on the beach at Great Yarmouth by a walker.

• Have you seen anything strange in the sea off the coast at Gorleston? Email your story, pictures and video to reporter George Ryan: george.ryan@archant.co.uk