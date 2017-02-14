Search

What is this mystery creature spotted in the sea off the cliffs at Gorleston

14 February, 2017 - 12:54
A mystery creature has been spotted in the North Sea off the coast of Gorleston.

Rachel Durrant was walking with her partner Stephen Fry when they saw a large figure bobbing along in the sea.

She said: “My partner caught a video on Gorleston cliffs of something in the water and we can’t figure it out for the life of us.

“My partner is convinced it’s a whale. I’m thinking perhaps a massive seal in disbelief.”

Her partner, Mr Fry, took a video of the moving figure in the sea using a smart phone and they are now intrigued to find out what it might be.

At the weekend a seal was found in two halves on the beach at Great Yarmouth by a walker.

• Have you seen anything strange in the sea off the coast at Gorleston? Email your story, pictures and video to reporter George Ryan: george.ryan@archant.co.uk

4 comments

  • What's 'a massive seal in disbelief'?

    POGAl

    Wednesday, February 15, 2017

  • Drug submarine maybe... by the way you made me laugh john...

    Alan Sowle

    Tuesday, February 14, 2017

  • I would say it looks like a Harbour Dolphin on Nose Candy.

    John L Norton

    Tuesday, February 14, 2017

  • I don`t think there is any mystery to this. The poles to the right are part of the wreck of the cargo vessel, White Swan that was wrecked off Gorleston on the 17th November,1916. I would think this lump is part of the vessel. The ship`s boiler used to be seen at low water but that seems to have gone a while ago now.

    Hereandthere

    Tuesday, February 14, 2017

