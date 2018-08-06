Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Help! We need more space

PUBLISHED: 11:49 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:49 30 August 2018

A garden office creates a useful space while being separate from the main house. Picture Garden Room Design

A garden office creates a useful space while being separate from the main house. Picture Garden Room Design

Archant

If your house is bursting at the seams, a usable conservatory or garden room may be just the answer.

This former outbuilding was converted into a garden room office to blend seemlessly with the rest of the house exterior. Picture Garden Room DesignsThis former outbuilding was converted into a garden room office to blend seemlessly with the rest of the house exterior. Picture Garden Room Designs

A playroom, office, a dining room or simply a space to sit and enjoy the garden out of the hot sun – or showers – and wind.

Adding a conservatory, garden room or home office can genuinely add a year round useful extra space to your home.

The key to a usable all year round space, said Mary Harrison, director of Norwich based Garden Room Designs, is insulation.

“Our garden rooms have a solid roof with insulation, orangeries have an insulated flat roof with a roof lantern both built to current building regulations, which enables the room to be a proper extension used every month of the year,” she said, adding that the garden rooms and orangeries are the most popular projects Garden Room Designs build.

Garden rooms and orangeries are available in a variety of different styles and designs. Picture Garden Room DesignsGarden rooms and orangeries are available in a variety of different styles and designs. Picture Garden Room Designs

“Many customers tell us that they love their new bright, comfortable extensions and spend a lot of time in them,” she said.

Mary said when deciding what additional space you need and the best way to achieve that, an expert’s eye can be very worthwhile.

“When we visit a potential customer’s home we can come with a fresh outlook, many people already have a good idea what they want and need from an extension and have already thought about how they use their current space and what improvements would benefit them.

“However some find it really helpful to have the input and ideas from a fresh outlook from a company such as ourselves,” she said. A completely separate building, rather than an orangery, conservatory or garden room, can sometimes be the answer too, she added.

A garden room with a solid roof makes for a year round usuable space. Picture Garden Room Designs.A garden room with a solid roof makes for a year round usuable space. Picture Garden Room Designs.

“In some circumstances a free standing garden office can be the perfect answer to the current needs of your home. We have built them in small and large gardens. Some people especially if using it as a home office like to have a separate space away from the house, giving them a very short commute. It can fill in an awkward spot in the garden and become a lovely feature.”

There are a variety of different types of designers for those preferring something attached to the house too, from gable conservatories to the lean-to style.

The idea is to consider what you need – a small office, useful dining room, large living space and then consider what you can have designed to suit the space and budget available space – rather than choosing a conservatory and discovering it’s not what you need.

For more inspiration, check out the digital edition of Beautiful Homes & Gardens.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Have your say on how the Middlegate estate in Great Yarmouth should be regenerated

08:43 Joseph Norton
The Middlegate Estate in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan

Residents will have the opportunity to share their ideas on how the Middlegate estate can be improved on Friday, September 7.

Video: Children to be banned from buying energy drinks under government plans

08:42 Geraldine Scott
Stock photo of an energy drink. Photo: Adrian Judd

Children in England are to be banned from buying energy drinks under government plans.

Video: Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yesterday, 19:22 Joseph Norton
Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Traders have voiced their anger and disbelief at Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s proposal to move the town’s historic market as a petition against the plans was handed in.

Your chance to buy a rare home which is part of a former Royal Naval Hospital

Yesterday, 17:59 Caroline Culot
The former Royal Naval Hospital, South Denes. Pic: www.howards.co.uk

Fancy buying part of the heritage of Great Yarmouth? A rare chance to buy a detached house in the grounds of the former Royal Naval Hospital, South Denes, has arisen.

Most Read

Video: Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yesterday, 19:22 Joseph Norton
Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Traders have voiced their anger and disbelief at Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s proposal to move the town’s historic market as a petition against the plans was handed in.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Child hit by car in Great Yarmouth

Tue, 18:35 Liz Coates
The ambulance at the scene in Great Yarmouth Photo: Liz Coates

A child has reportedly been hit by a car in Great Yarmouth this evening.

Read more

Fire crews cut roof off car following Yarmouth crash

Tue, 19:35 Liz Coates
Photo: Denise Bradley

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Man jailed for stabbing at lap dancing club

Yesterday, 13:24 Christine Cunningham
Reece Ellis was jailed for 40 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who stabbed another man in a row at a Great Yarmouth pole and lap dancing club was warned by a judge he faces becoming a career criminal.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy