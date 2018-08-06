Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Herring festival to boost lifeboat funds

PUBLISHED: 17:10 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:12 22 August 2018

Hemsby Herring festival 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Hemsby Herring festival 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

The Longshore Herring Festival returns to Hemsby beach on Sunday in celebration of the area’s important fishing traditions and heritage.

The event, held at the Hemsby Lifeboat Station, includes live music, a parade and barbecued herring to eat on the beach.

The herring will be cooked by the lifeboat station crew.

The Longshore Herring Festival, which runs from 10am to 4pm, also includes some fun activities from the East Anglian Working Newfoundland dogs, an auction, tombolas, a raffle, games, model trucks for the children to play on, music, refreshments, cake stalls and a bar.

Paul Lines has once again donated the fish for the day,

Dan Hurd, coxswain at the lifeboat station, said: “Paul has been a good friend to the service and we really appreciate his support. Also thank you to all the people that have supported us over the years we could not keep this service going without you.”

Other News

Manager of Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 to fund gambling addiction, court hears

17:17 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A manager of a Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 from his employer after becoming addicted to gambling, a court heard.

Herring festival to boost lifeboat funds

17:10 Anthony Carroll
Hemsby Herring festival 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The Longshore Herring Festival returns to Hemsby beach on Sunday in celebration of the area’s important fishing traditions and heritage.

Former teacher convicted of molesting five-year-old in Cambodia told to join UK sex offenders register

16:38 Eleanor Pringle
Mark Smith, 40, had been Vice Principal of Golden Bridge International School in Phnom Penh (pictured) when he was accused of sexually abusing a five-year-old female pupil. Picture: Frontier Media Grouup Ltd/ViralPress

A former teacher who was found guilty of molesting a five-year-old girl while working in Cambodia has been told to register on the sex offenders register, but insists he is not guilty.

Video: Former Pontins site owners working with authorities to ensure land is safe following arson attack

14:14 Anthony Carroll
Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former Pontins site in Hemsby.

The company that owns the former Pontins holiday camp site in Hemsby says it is working closely with the fire brigade, police and council to make sure the land is safe following an arson attack at the weekend.

Most Read

Man stuffed injured baby seagull into bin as onlookers watched in “disbelief”

Yesterday, 13:32 Eleanor Pringle
The car park at St Francis Way. Picture: Archant

Witnesses have spoken of their “disbelief” as they watched a man kick a baby seagull across a Great Yarmouth car park, before stuffing the injured animal into a waste bin.

Read more

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Video: Demolition work starts on Pontins blaze site

Mon, 08:45 Anthony Carroll
The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

Demolition crews have begun work at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby,

Read more

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Mon, 17:35 Anthony Carroll
Andrew Watson is missing Picture: Norfolk police

Police are searching for a man from the Great Yarmouth area who went missing this afternoon.

Read more

Manager of Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 to fund gambling addiction, court hears

17:17 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A manager of a Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 from his employer after becoming addicted to gambling, a court heard.

Read more
Stephen Holt

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 18°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy