Herring festival to boost lifeboat funds
PUBLISHED: 17:10 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:12 22 August 2018
The Longshore Herring Festival returns to Hemsby beach on Sunday in celebration of the area’s important fishing traditions and heritage.
The event, held at the Hemsby Lifeboat Station, includes live music, a parade and barbecued herring to eat on the beach.
The herring will be cooked by the lifeboat station crew.
The Longshore Herring Festival, which runs from 10am to 4pm, also includes some fun activities from the East Anglian Working Newfoundland dogs, an auction, tombolas, a raffle, games, model trucks for the children to play on, music, refreshments, cake stalls and a bar.
Paul Lines has once again donated the fish for the day,
Dan Hurd, coxswain at the lifeboat station, said: “Paul has been a good friend to the service and we really appreciate his support. Also thank you to all the people that have supported us over the years we could not keep this service going without you.”