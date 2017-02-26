When do the clocks go forward in 2017?

Time for change - the clocks go forward on March 26. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

British Summer Time officially begins at 1am on the last Sunday in March.

So this year, the clocks go forward on Sunday, March 26. That’s right, you’ll be getting an hour less in bed the following morning.

But an hour’s more daylight means more time for leisure activities after work - like getting your garden in order.

We’ve put our clocks forward by an hour almost every year since 1915. The Germans adopted it first and despite being at war with them we followed suit.

In 1998, British Summer Time was brought into line with an EU directive, which said summer or daylight saving time should be between the last Sunday in March and the last Sunday in October.

It remains to see whether Brexit might change this.

Campaigners have tried to extend british Summer Time to all year round. But a bill before Parliament in 2010 did not win enough votes, because if adopted it would have meant the sun would not have risen until 10am in the north of Scotland in the winter.