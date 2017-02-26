When flipping goes wrong - Top tips issued on how to treat burns ahead of Pancake Day

St John Ambulance has issued tips on how to treat burns ahead of Pancake Day.

Pancake Day is around the corner and many people will be celebrating the annual event by frying up a large heap to share with friends and family.

But a national charity is warning people to be careful when making the treat, particularly if you are planning to impress your guests by flipping the pancake.

St John Ambulance has issued tips on what to do if you suffer a burn during your pancake-making, and we have put together seven of the best tips below to help anyone whose flipping goes badly wrong.

1: Stop the burning getting any worse by moving the casualty away from the source of heat.

2: Start cooling the burn as quickly as possible. Run it under cool water for at least ten minutes or until the pain feels better.

Don’t use ice, creams or gels – they can damage tissues and increase risk of infection.

3: Assess how bad the burn is. It is serious if it is: larger than the size of the casualty’s hand, on the

face, hands or feet, or a deep burn. If it is serious, call 999 or 112 for emergency medical help.

4: Remove any jewellery or clothing near the burn, unless it is stuck to it.

5: Cover the burned area with kitchen cling film or another clean and non-fluffy material, like a clean plastic bag. This will protect from infection.

6: If necessary treat for shock (shock is a life-threatening condition, not to be confused with emotional shock).

7: If you are unsure if the burn is serious then advise the person to see a doctor.

Most minor burns can be treated successfully with first aid and will heal naturally, however you should advise the person to seek medical help if you are at all concerned about the severity of the injury.

Anyone looking for quick and easily accessible first-aid information about this can download the St John Ambulance on smartphones for free.

More information, such as demonstration videos, is also available by clicking here, and for more information about first aid courses call 0844 770 4800.

Pancake Day is on Tuesday.