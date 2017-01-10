Search

“Whenever I’m on the Norfolk coast and it’s a bit grim, I console myself with remembering that at least I’m not in Yarmouth”: Reddit readers react to Sir Winston Churchill’s comment on his visit to Cromer

10 January, 2017 - 09:36
Sir Winston Churchill's comment has provoked debate on the internet.

Sir Winston Churchill's comment has provoked debate on the internet. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/GRAEME TAPLIN/JAMES BASS

PA ARCHIVE/GRAEME TAPLIN/JAMES BASS

Reddit readers react to Sir Winston Churchill’s comment on his visit to Cromer as a boy back in 1888 when he said: “I am not enjoying myself very much.”

Sir Winston Churchill's comment has provoked debate on the internet.

He was Britain’s prime minister for most of World War Two and was famous for his speeches and for his refusal to give in, even when things were going badly.

But Sir Winston Churchill’s reaction on his first visit to Cromer as a boy back in 1888 - when he said: “I am not enjoying myself very much” - has got the internet talking.

The words are inscribed into the town’s promenade for all visitors to see.

And some of them have used social media website Reddit to respond.

One poster said: “Whenever I’m on the Norfolk coast and it’s a bit grim, I console myself with remembering that at least I’m not in Yarmouth.”

And another added: “On the rare occasions I find mysef in Yarmouth, I console myself with thinking ‘at least I’m not in Lowestoft’.”

Some Redditors claimed Cromer, which is known for its “excellent crab”, has “the best fish and chip shop in the world”.

And others pointed to the area’s “great beaches” - Holkham, Wells, Winterton, and Waxham - as reasons to visit.

With one person adding: “Winston should have gone to Runton, a much nicer beach.”

But not everyone was so kind. One Redditor revealed she had her worst camping holiday - ever - in Cromer and claimed the only good thing about the town was a “fairly decent Chinese take-away and a cool second-hand book shop”.

Another added: “Cromer is pretty terrible. Clearly he (Sir Winston Churchill) didn’t try Cromer’s excellent crab, its exquisite whelks, or it’s complete lack of anything that would offend anyone. Or delight anyone.”

Elsewhere on the site, Redditors were less restrained with their comments when one poster asked for advice on places to visit in Norfolk ahead of a holiday to the Broads.

The first to comment said: “Yarmouth is basically Blackpool but with a (let’s just say not as good) Pleasure Beach.”

Another, who had spent a week in the area with his wife, said he wouldn’t recommend it.

“The Broads frankly is a very boring area. What anyone sees in those river holidays is completely beyond me. The camp site was cute but cramped, and as I said Lowestoft is a complete hole.”

What are your top reasons to visit the area? Email your thoughts to: nnn.news@archant.co.uk

  • I haven't found anywhere else in the uk where l would rather live, however the Yorkshire Dales give Norfolk a good run for their money.

    brereton

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • He was 14 years old when he made that comment, give him a break he was a young lad! I've lived in some of the most beautiful countries around the World, only one place puts a smile on my face, coming back home to Great Yarmouth. I ❤GREAT YARMOUTH!

    Nazzie64

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • I've never, ever, found The Broads to be boring. Breathtaking countryside, boats, history leaking from every pore, wildlife and the Broads Authority Executive provides enough political intrigue, backstabbing, tomfoolery, downright idiocy and scandal to keep the casual visitor and holiday fiction writer entertained for years.

    Tim Johnson

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Norfolk being an outstanding destination is the biggest delusion in the tourism world. There are lovely spots, and fantastic beaches, some of the landscape is breathtaking, and there are wonderful and esoteric examples of shopping opportunities. But it's ruined by its own success to a degree. You can't drive anywhere without being in a line of traffic, you can't park without being financially ruined, the beaches and towns are generally thronged with coach parties on cut price holidays, the Broads are full of whooping and alcohol infused youths, and generally speaking Norfolk is no better or worse than any other seaside county. To 'big it up' and promote the so-called tranquillity of the place, is disingenuous to say the least. As for Yarmouth....

    backwoodsman

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • The broads are and always have been nothing but a glorified pub crawl !!

    Muddy

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • So the Broads are boring, well, so they might be, to boring people.

    peter waller

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

