“Whenever I’m on the Norfolk coast and it’s a bit grim, I console myself with remembering that at least I’m not in Yarmouth”: Reddit readers react to Sir Winston Churchill’s comment on his visit to Cromer

Sir Winston Churchill's comment has provoked debate on the internet. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/GRAEME TAPLIN/JAMES BASS PA ARCHIVE/GRAEME TAPLIN/JAMES BASS

Reddit readers react to Sir Winston Churchill’s comment on his visit to Cromer as a boy back in 1888 when he said: “I am not enjoying myself very much.”

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sir Winston Churchill's comment has provoked debate on the internet. Picture: REDDIT Sir Winston Churchill's comment has provoked debate on the internet. Picture: REDDIT

He was Britain’s prime minister for most of World War Two and was famous for his speeches and for his refusal to give in, even when things were going badly.

But Sir Winston Churchill’s reaction on his first visit to Cromer as a boy back in 1888 - when he said: “I am not enjoying myself very much” - has got the internet talking.

The words are inscribed into the town’s promenade for all visitors to see.

And some of them have used social media website Reddit to respond.

One poster said: “Whenever I’m on the Norfolk coast and it’s a bit grim, I console myself with remembering that at least I’m not in Yarmouth.”

And another added: “On the rare occasions I find mysef in Yarmouth, I console myself with thinking ‘at least I’m not in Lowestoft’.”

Some Redditors claimed Cromer, which is known for its “excellent crab”, has “the best fish and chip shop in the world”.

And others pointed to the area’s “great beaches” - Holkham, Wells, Winterton, and Waxham - as reasons to visit.

With one person adding: “Winston should have gone to Runton, a much nicer beach.”

But not everyone was so kind. One Redditor revealed she had her worst camping holiday - ever - in Cromer and claimed the only good thing about the town was a “fairly decent Chinese take-away and a cool second-hand book shop”.

Another added: “Cromer is pretty terrible. Clearly he (Sir Winston Churchill) didn’t try Cromer’s excellent crab, its exquisite whelks, or it’s complete lack of anything that would offend anyone. Or delight anyone.”

Elsewhere on the site, Redditors were less restrained with their comments when one poster asked for advice on places to visit in Norfolk ahead of a holiday to the Broads.

The first to comment said: “Yarmouth is basically Blackpool but with a (let’s just say not as good) Pleasure Beach.”

Another, who had spent a week in the area with his wife, said he wouldn’t recommend it.

“The Broads frankly is a very boring area. What anyone sees in those river holidays is completely beyond me. The camp site was cute but cramped, and as I said Lowestoft is a complete hole.”

What are your top reasons to visit the area? Email your thoughts to: nnn.news@archant.co.uk