Where to get sandbags in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

13 January, 2017 - 15:55
Great Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Hundreds of sandbags have already been given out to residents preparing their homes in case of flooding.

Staff from GYB Services have been handing out sandbags since 8.30am this morning (Friday, January 13).

Sue Orme who runs the The Collingwood Guest House in Princes Road, Great Yarmouth was collecting sandbags to protect her property.

“We have got quite a big garden at the back and basement which we are protecting. Our neighbours were flooded in 2013

Richard Hertherington, 45, of Hawkins Close was collecting sandbags too, but said he thought his house should be safe.

A limited supply of sand and empty bags have been made available at the below locations.

• Brush Quay, Gorleston

• Beach Coach Station car park, Great Yarmouth

• The car park at Cobholm, off Pasteur Road, close to Topps Tiles

• South Quay, opposite Friars Lane, Great Yarmouth

• Runham, on the corner of Runham Road and North River Road

You are entitled to a maximum of six sandbags.

Evacuations begin in Great Yarmouth

13:42 George Ryan
Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The police have started evacuating 5,000 people from their homes in Great Yarmouth due to the severe flood risk.

Norfolk and Waveney face snow and flood warnings

09:09 Jessica Long and Louisa Baldwin
Walk on Sheringham east end.

Severe flood warnings remain in place in the Yarmouth area following heavy snow fall across the region.

Updated: Schools in Great Yarmouth are closing early due to snow and flood risk

12:16 George Ryan
King Street, Great Yarmouth is covered in snow. Picture: George Ryan

Schools in Great Yarmouth are being closed early because of snow and risk of flooding.

Firefighters tackle people carrier on fire on the Acle Straight

12:12 David Hannant

Emergency services have dealt with a vehicle fire on the Acle Straight.

Flood alert: 5,000 homes in Yarmouth to be evacuated

07:32 Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

More than 5,000 properties in South Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Caister, Southtown and Cobholm areas are being evacuated from 10am this morning with additional police resources drafted in alongside military personnel to visit those homes directly affected.

Updated: Flood warnings widened for coastal and Broads communities

Wed, 13:34 George Ryan
Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

Updated: Storm surge set to hit coast could be as serious as 2013’s

38 minutes ago Geraldine Scott and Eleanor Pringle
Residents of Gorleston fill sandbags on Quay Road, on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A storm surge predicted to hit the east coast tonight could be as serious as that seen in 2013, officials have warned.

‘Stay away from the beaches’ warns Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Wed, 17:16 David Hannant
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has warned people to stay away from beaches, promenades and piers in light of weather warnings.

Great Yarmouth site secures two major offshore energy decommissioning contracts

Yesterday, 11:58 Mark Shields
The decommissioning at Great Yarnouth Outer Harbour. Picture: VEOLIA PETERSON

Offshore platform decommissioning work will begin in Great Yarmouth this spring after the town’s Veolia-Peterson partnership was awarded two major contracts.

