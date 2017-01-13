Where to get sandbags in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Great Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

Hundreds of sandbags have already been given out to residents preparing their homes in case of flooding.

Staff from GYB Services have been handing out sandbags since 8.30am this morning (Friday, January 13).

Sue Orme who runs the The Collingwood Guest House in Princes Road, Great Yarmouth was collecting sandbags to protect her property.

“We have got quite a big garden at the back and basement which we are protecting. Our neighbours were flooded in 2013

Richard Hertherington, 45, of Hawkins Close was collecting sandbags too, but said he thought his house should be safe.

A limited supply of sand and empty bags have been made available at the below locations.

• Brush Quay, Gorleston

• Beach Coach Station car park, Great Yarmouth

• The car park at Cobholm, off Pasteur Road, close to Topps Tiles

• South Quay, opposite Friars Lane, Great Yarmouth

• Runham, on the corner of Runham Road and North River Road

You are entitled to a maximum of six sandbags.