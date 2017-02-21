Search

White van deliberately set on fire in Cobholm, Great Yarmouth

21 February, 2017 - 13:53
Crews put out a fire. Picture: James Bass

Crews put out a fire. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

Police are investigating after a van was deliberately set on fire.

The emergency services were alerted to the blaze in Cobholm, Great Yarmouth in the early hours of Monday morning (February 20).

A 999 call was received just after 1am alerting the authorities to the fire outside of a home.

A crew from Great Yarmouth fire station were on the scene at 1.06am and used hose reel jets and a hydrant to extinguish the blaze in Marsh Road.

The firefighters left the scene after 15 minutes after the blaze was safely extinguished.

The police said they were treating the incident as an arson attack against the white van, which was a Ford Transit.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information related to the incident are asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively you can contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

