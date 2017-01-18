Wife Swap looking for Great Yarmouth families for Brexit special
PA
Wife Swap is looking for families in Great Yarmouth to take part in a Brexit special.
The production company is looking for Leave and Remain voters to get involved.
The TV producers said: “Are you a passionate Leave voter who’s proud of the result? Or a devoted Remainer convinced that the country has made a huge mistake?
“If this is you and your kids still live at home please contact the team.”
Email brexit@rdftelevision.com, or call 020 7013 4091 or 07788 393663