Wife Swap looking for Great Yarmouth families for Brexit special

TV producers are looking for families to take part in a Brexit special of Wife Swap. Photo: PA PA

Wife Swap is looking for families in Great Yarmouth to take part in a Brexit special.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The production company is looking for Leave and Remain voters to get involved.

The TV producers said: “Are you a passionate Leave voter who’s proud of the result? Or a devoted Remainer convinced that the country has made a huge mistake?

“If this is you and your kids still live at home please contact the team.”

Email brexit@rdftelevision.com, or call 020 7013 4091 or 07788 393663