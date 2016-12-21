WIN a case of Lacons award-winning Encore Ale!

Search

21 December, 2016 - 20:13
To celebrate the launch of their new website, Lacons – the historic Great Yarmouth brewer – is celebrating by giving away a case of their flagship ale, Encore – CAMRA’s Champion Golden Ale of Norfolk.

The Lacons story dates back to 1760, when its original brewery was nestled in Great Yarmouth’s medieval Market Rows. Over the centuries it grew in size many times to a site spanning several acres.

Today, the brewer crafts a range of four core ales that are available in many pubs throughout the region all year around, alongside a range of heritage and popular seasonal brews, plus some new and delicious craft beers.

All of Lacons ales are crafted by hand at Falcon Brewery and visitor centre in Great Yarmouth with local Norfolk Maris Otter barley, the finest whole cone hops and authentic Lacons yeast, last deposited at the National Collection of Yeast Cultures in 1959.

The brewery is currently midway through a major reinvestment plan, which will allow them to meet the growing demand for its multi award-winning range all over the UK. As work continues, Lacons has just unveiled a brand new website, where avid ale fans can journey back through history, buy ale online and keep up-to-date with the latest news from the brewery.

Next year the Great Yarmouth brewer is set to also showcase its ales at CAMRA’s National Winter Ales Festival, which is coming to Norwich during February. Throughout the year other regional events will be supported by the brewer so keep an eye out for the sign of the Falcon!

Find out more about Lacons at www.lacons.co.uk.

HOW TO ENTER:

To enter our competition to win one box of 12 x 500ml bottles of Encore ale, please email info@lacons.co.uk with your full name, address and phone number and the answer to the question: What year was Lacons Brewery first established?

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This competition is open to residents of the UK, excluding Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland. Entrants must be aged 18 years. Competition excludes employees of Lacons and their families, agents or anyone else professionally associated with the prize draw. Details of how to enter form part of the terms and conditions. It is a condition of entry that all rules are accepted as final and that the entrants agree to abide by these rules. The decision of the Promoter is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

The winners will be selected by Wednesday, 11th January 2017.

The winners will be notified via email within 2 days of the closing date of the prize draw.

If the Promoter has had no reply from the winner within 48 hours of the notification, the Promoter reserves the right to re-draw and award the prize to another entrant.

The prizes are 1x box of 12 500ml bottles of Encore Golden Ale, 3.8%.

No Lacons purchase is necessary to enter this prize draw.

There is no cash alternative.

The prize is non-transferable.

By entering the competition the winners agree to participate in competition publicity, which could include interview and photographs of the winners.

Events may occur that render the competition itself or the awarding of the prize impossible due to reasons beyond the control of the Promoter and accordingly the Promoter may at its absolute discretion vary or amend the promotion and the entrant agrees that no liability shall attach to the Promoter as a result thereof.

Promoter:

Lacons Brewery Ltd

3 Cooke Road

Lowestoft

NR33 7NA

