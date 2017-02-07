Windfarm networking and update event to be held in Norwich

A Siemens turbine, similar to that which will be used at East Anglia One. Archant

ScottishPower Renewables and the main suppliers on the £2.5bn East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm off the region’s coast will be presenting to businesses at an event in Norwich on March 2.

More than 10 tier one and two companies will outline their work scopes and the business opportunities ahead on the 102-turbine 714MW project.

Networking sessions at the event – part of the East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) flagship SNS2017 conference and exhibition at the Norfolk Showground – offer the opportunity for companies to discuss their services and skills with the people who make the decisions.

There will also be an update on the project’s progress.

The exhibition area is free to attend. Full-access pass holders can attend presentations in the conference hall.

To book, visit www.eeegr.com