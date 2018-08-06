Search

Animal charity shop windows are smashed

PUBLISHED: 10:26 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:19 06 September 2018

The shop windows were smashed at the Great Yarmouth Against Animal Cruelty shop Picture: Anthony Carroll

The windows of an animal welfare charity shop have been smashed in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Four windows of the Great Yarmouth Animal Cruelty shop in Market Row were smashed on the night of August 30.

The windows have now been taped over by the shop’s Giles Robins and he is now waiting to see when his landlord can repair them.

Mr Robins says that the repairs could lead to the shop closing for a day, leading to a loss of money which would be donated to two animal sanctuaries and wildlife causes.

He said: “It is galling really, it is truly shocking to see this has happened.”

Mr Robins was alerted to the damage by someone above another shop in Market Row and the incident was captured on CCTV.

Police are investigating the criminal damage.

Mr Robins said he had received a lot of support from customers who were concerned to see the damage that had been done.

