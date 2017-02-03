Winner of guess the jacket competition at Potters bowls tournament in Hopton is revealed

John Potter, Paul Foster MBE and Judy Potter at the Just 2017 World Indoor Bowls Singles Championships on finals day. Picture: Potters Resort Archant

The winner of a guess the colour of a jacket competition at the Just 2017 World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort in Hopton has been announced as Susan Clewes-Garner, from Hertfordshire.

Spectators attending the championships last month had the opportunity to enter a competition to guess the colour of the jacket being worn by resort director Judy Potter for the final of the World Indoor Bowls Open Singles Championship.

She wore a different coloured jacket for everyday she attended the World Bowls matches and this fun competition was the perfect opportunity to raise money for worthy causes.

The colour of the jacket worn was peach with Mrs Clewes-Garner winning a weekend break for two at the resort.

Mrs Potter said: “Thank you to all our generous guests who contributed to the Potters Friends Foundation which helps charities and deserving causes.”