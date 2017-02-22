With Storm Doris set to sweep the region - A look back at the Great Storm of 1987

Caravan destroyed at East Runton in October 1987 storm. Photo from Archant Library. Archant Library.

With Storm Doris set to bring gusts of 70mph across the region tomorrow, we look back at the devastating storm of October 1987 which caused chaos.

Chris Everett and his daughters, Alice, left, and Lucy try to clear up rubble at their home after the 1987 storm. Photo from Archant Library. Chris Everett and his daughters, Alice, left, and Lucy try to clear up rubble at their home after the 1987 storm. Photo from Archant Library.

It was the worst storm to have hit England in almost 300 years, since the Great Storm of 1703, and created a terrifying and strange night which few who lived through will ever forget.

The south and east of England were battered by hurricane-force winds which caused chaos here in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Caravans devastated in North Denes, Lowestoft. OCtober 1987. Photo from Archant Library. Caravans devastated in North Denes, Lowestoft. OCtober 1987. Photo from Archant Library.

The wind speed was recorded at 102mph at Martlesham Heath, near Ipswich, and more than 90mph in the Yarmouth area.

Were it not for the storm happening during the early hours of the morning, the consequences could have been far, far worse - with an estimate of 150 people injured on top of the 18 fatalities.

Aftermath of the 1987 storm shows trees across roads. Photo from Archant Library. Aftermath of the 1987 storm shows trees across roads. Photo from Archant Library.

Stories of near-misses and lucky escapes were rife as the huge clear-up operation swung into action, seeing the army brought in to assist the emergency services in clearing debris in some areas and electrical engineers from around the country drafted in to help get the region’s electricity network back up and running.

Many remember clearly that weather forecasters in England had not been warning of serious storms in the days before it hit.

Kevin Last pictured with his dog, Lady, as he surveys the wrecked garage with father's flattened car and four motor cycles. Photo from Archant Library. Kevin Last pictured with his dog, Lady, as he surveys the wrecked garage with father's flattened car and four motor cycles. Photo from Archant Library.

There had been talk of a storm that would not quite reach British shores, which had formed over the west of the Atlantic, but the heavy wind and rain which materialised had been largely unexpected.

The storm was initially referred to as a hurricane, but as the storm had not formed in the tropics, it was not officially a hurricane.

Fallen trees from Norwich Castle mound block castle meadow road following the storm in October 1987. Photo from Archant Library. Fallen trees from Norwich Castle mound block castle meadow road following the storm in October 1987. Photo from Archant Library.

Beccles and Bungay Journal offices is blocked by fallen trees in October 1987. Photo from Archant Library. Beccles and Bungay Journal offices is blocked by fallen trees in October 1987. Photo from Archant Library.

In North Denes, Lowestoft caravans are left completely destroyed by the storm in 1987. Photo from Archant Library. In North Denes, Lowestoft caravans are left completely destroyed by the storm in 1987. Photo from Archant Library.

The October 1987 storm rips half the roof off Victoria Lodge, Nelson Road South, Yarmouth. Photo from Archant Library. The October 1987 storm rips half the roof off Victoria Lodge, Nelson Road South, Yarmouth. Photo from Archant Library.

Lorry is overturned on the Acle Straight following the 1987 storm. Photo from Archant Library. Lorry is overturned on the Acle Straight following the 1987 storm. Photo from Archant Library.

Lynn Spicer observes the tree that crashed through her bathroom window on Grange Road, Norwich. Photo from Archant Library. Lynn Spicer observes the tree that crashed through her bathroom window on Grange Road, Norwich. Photo from Archant Library.

Massive tree is uprooted on a road in Norwich during the 1987 storm. Photo from Archant Library. Massive tree is uprooted on a road in Norwich during the 1987 storm. Photo from Archant Library.

Damaged houses in Park Lane, Southwold following the storm in 1987. Photo from Archant Library. Damaged houses in Park Lane, Southwold following the storm in 1987. Photo from Archant Library.

Storm damage in Norwich after the October 1987 storm. Photo from Archant Library. Storm damage in Norwich after the October 1987 storm. Photo from Archant Library.

David Davenport, whose Keelen Close business in Norwich was wrecked by the 1987 gales. Photo from Archant Library. David Davenport, whose Keelen Close business in Norwich was wrecked by the 1987 gales. Photo from Archant Library.

Drayton Road in Norwich following storm damage in 1987. Photo from Archant Library. Drayton Road in Norwich following storm damage in 1987. Photo from Archant Library.

The storm in October 1987 left Harvey Lane in Norwich damaged. Photo from Archant Library. The storm in October 1987 left Harvey Lane in Norwich damaged. Photo from Archant Library.

Storm damage 1987. Photo from Archant Library. Storm damage 1987. Photo from Archant Library.

Great storms in October 1987 caused many trees to fall. Photo from Archant Library. Great storms in October 1987 caused many trees to fall. Photo from Archant Library.

The clean up begins following the 1987 storms. Photo from Archant Library. The clean up begins following the 1987 storms. Photo from Archant Library.

High levels of damage and disruption following the storms in October 1987. Photo from Archant Library. High levels of damage and disruption following the storms in October 1987. Photo from Archant Library.