How a Norfolk woman prepares for 20-metre jump competition in search of World Cup glory

Jesse Macaulay, 25, will be competing in her first High Diving World Cup this weekend. Picture: Jesse Macaulay Archant

How does a Norfolk woman prepare to dive into the sea from a 20m high cliff in search of World Cup glory?

For Jesse Macaulay, 25, from Gorleston it has took four years of fierce dedication - training four days a week in the pool and five days a week in the gym.

Miss Macaulay took the plunge into professional diving in 2014 after she had represented Texas A&M University in several major diving competitions.

Having been performing on Caribbean cruise ships, last year she took the leap of faith into the Red Bull world cliff diving series - an annual international series for leading high divers.

She made several appearances as a wild card last year and finished sixth in the overall standings earning herself a sponsorship from Red Bull.

The diver said she has had a “great” year competing in the series and is now looking forward to the FINA High Diving World Cup in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

She said: “I am diving really well and can’t wait to compete in the World Cup. I am super excited as this is my first time diving in the event.

“Diving is all about confidence and sometimes you might be a bit anxious about a routine but once you jump off the platform you get the most intense flow of adrenaline you have ever had.”

Jesse is only the second English woman to compete in the Red Bull series and finished an impressive fourth this year.

She will be hoping to cap off a fantastic season at the World Cup in Abu Dhabi which takes place today and on Saturday.