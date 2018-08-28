Search

Advanced search
Video

How a Norfolk woman prepares for 20-metre jump competition in search of World Cup glory

PUBLISHED: 16:58 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:11 09 November 2018

Jesse Macaulay, 25, will be competing in her first High Diving World Cup this weekend. Picture: Jesse Macaulay

Jesse Macaulay, 25, will be competing in her first High Diving World Cup this weekend. Picture: Jesse Macaulay

Archant

How does a Norfolk woman prepare to dive into the sea from a 20m high cliff in search of World Cup glory?

For Jesse Macaulay, 25, from Gorleston it has took four years of fierce dedication - training four days a week in the pool and five days a week in the gym.

Miss Macaulay took the plunge into professional diving in 2014 after she had represented Texas A&M University in several major diving competitions.

Having been performing on Caribbean cruise ships, last year she took the leap of faith into the Red Bull world cliff diving series - an annual international series for leading high divers.

She made several appearances as a wild card last year and finished sixth in the overall standings earning herself a sponsorship from Red Bull.

Jesse Macaulay, 25, will be competing in her first High Diving World Cup this weekend. Picture: Jesse MacaulayJesse Macaulay, 25, will be competing in her first High Diving World Cup this weekend. Picture: Jesse Macaulay

The diver said she has had a “great” year competing in the series and is now looking forward to the FINA High Diving World Cup in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

She said: “I am diving really well and can’t wait to compete in the World Cup. I am super excited as this is my first time diving in the event.

“Diving is all about confidence and sometimes you might be a bit anxious about a routine but once you jump off the platform you get the most intense flow of adrenaline you have ever had.”

Jesse is only the second English woman to compete in the Red Bull series and finished an impressive fourth this year.

She will be hoping to cap off a fantastic season at the World Cup in Abu Dhabi which takes place today and on Saturday.

Other News

What were the headlines in Norfolk 150 years ago?

06:30 Taz Ali
Volunteers are needed to help digitise 150 years of newspaper content in the Archant archive. Picture: Nick Butcher

Explore almost 150 years of our region’s history by volunteering in a fascinating new project to digitise this newspaper’s archive.

Video ‘People poured into the streets decked with flags’: From Beccles to Thetford - how your town celebrated the 1918 armistice

07:00 Rowan Mantell
Armistice Day 1918 at Norwich Guildhall (Picture: Archant)

Norfolk celebrated peace a century ago with flags, parades, bells and even impromptu flypasts and a commandeered fire engine.

Revealed – the Norfolk academy trusts which paid top executives more than £150,000

Yesterday, 19:10 Bethany Whymark
Iceni Academy, run by the Academy Transformation Trust. It was among the academy trust named by the Department for Education as having paid a salary of more than £150,000 to at least one trustee or staff member. Picture: Iceni Academy

Staff members at academy trusts running dozens of schools in Norfolk and Waveney were paid in excess of £150,000 last year.

Video “People think they look big by stabbing people, but they’re not” - youth backs scheme to tackle knife crime as it visits Norwich

Yesterday, 18:00 Peter Walsh
StreetDoctors initiative educating young people on Knife Crime

“If people come at you with a knife and you haven’t got one you’re stuffed” - that is the stark message from a youth whose friend was stabbed in the chest in a street fight.

Most Read

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

Wed, 10:57 Dan Grimmer
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a crash which closed a road in Great Yarmouth for almost four hours.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

Wed, 14:42 Liz Coates
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

The motorcyclist killed in a collision in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre

Video Murder arrests after man stabbed to death

Thu, 06:41 Taz Ali
Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Great Yarmouth last night.

Read more

Two arrested following police raid in Gorleston

Tue, 10:10 Joseph Norton
Two people have been arrested following a police raid in Gorleston this morning. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid in Gorleston earlier this morning.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Video Neighbours describe harrowing aftermath of Yarmouth murder

Thu, 16:02 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Residents have shared harrowing accounts of seeing a stabbing victim collapsed on the pavement and fighting for his life in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Local Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy