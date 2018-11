Woman in hospital after two car crash

Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Great Yarmouth.

A grey Ford Ranger pick-up and a black Vauxhall Corsa crashed on a road in Hemsby, police have said.

The woman involved in the crash has been taken to James Paget University Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened at 4pm and police are waiting for a recovery vehicle.