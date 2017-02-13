Search

Woman dies at property in Gorleston

13 February, 2017 - 17:20
The East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter landed in Gorleston following emergency at New College Close. Photo: Travis PiperClark

The East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter landed in Gorleston following emergency at New College Close. Photo: Travis PiperClark

Archant

Emergency services were called to a property in Gorleston on Monday afternoon following a medical emergency.

Police, the fire service and the ambulance service were all called to the property in New College Close at approximately 12.45pm.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance officer and an ambulance crew along with the East Anglian Air Ambulance after reports of a woman, in her 50s, who was unconscious and not breathing.

Her death is not believed to be suspicious.

