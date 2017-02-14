Woman donates £1,750 ECG machine to Gorleston hospital as thank you to nurses Anthony Carroll

@CarrollAnthony 14 February, 2017 - 17:48

The cardiac team and Kay Temple – L-R Mickey Cox, Janet Shreeve, Kay Temple and Toomas Sarev Picture: JPUH Archant

A woman with an incurable illness has brought and donated a portable ECG to the hospital she is being treated at.

Kay Temple, who is being treated at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, has given the £1,758 machine to the hospital’s cardiac unit using money she and her family have raised.

Mrs Temple, from the Great Yarmouth area, was diagnosed with the abnormal protein condition amyloidosis and given two months to live in 2015 due to heart failure brought on by her condition.

The hospital only has one life card machine, which is a portable ECG machine, meaning the whole department has to share this one piece of life-saving equipment.

To thank the team for their dedicated care, Mrs Temple wanted to do something which would enable them to help others as they have her and so she decided to raise enough money to buy them another card machine.

In order to raise the amount of money needed for another machine, Kay’s daughter Tracey Smith raised £1,100 by doing a parachute jump at the UK Parachute Association in Beccles.

A further £800 was raised at Mrs Kay’s 50th wedding anniversary party in December, where guests were asked to donate prizes instead of buying gifts.

Those prizes, along with some bought by Mrs Temple and her husband, Victor Temple, were then raffled off.

These two events raised enough for the new card machine with £300 left over which has been donated to Cardiac Nurses Fund.

Mrs Temple said “Mickey Cox and Janet Shreeve (from the cardiac team) have been absolutely fantastic.

“Nothing has ever been too much trouble and we’ve laughed together and cried together.

“Mickey’s support, empathy and bedside manner have been impeccable.”

Her daughter said: “Mum wanted to thank the nurses for their care and support and I really wanted to help her achieve her goal so I decided to do a sponsored parachute jump.

“I was overwhelmed by the support and generosity my friends, family and colleagues have shown.”

Mrs Shreeve, a cardiac specialist nurse, said having an additional machine in the unit will be ‘invaluable’ in enabling staff to identify any heart rate changes.