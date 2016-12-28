Search

Advanced search

Woman with a passion for job becomes director of nursing at James Paget Hospital

28 December, 2016 - 11:33
James Paget Hospital Director of Nursing, Julia Hunt

James Paget Hospital Director of Nursing, Julia Hunt

James Paget University Hospital

A former Macmillan nurse has been appointed to the most senior nursing post at the James Paget University Hospital.

Comment

Julia Hunt has become the director of nursing at the hospital where she started her career as a student nurse in 1988.

Since then, the 55-year-old has progressed through the nursing ranks, taking on a variety of roles including ward sister; Macmillan nurse, looking after patients with cancer; and chief matron in accident and emergency.

As director of nursing, Mrs Hunt of Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth leads the nursing, midwifery and non-medical workforce to ensure the delivery of safe and compassionate care across the hospital. Her responsibilities include leading on safeguarding, infection prevention and control, vulnerable patient groups including learning disability and dementia and non-medical education, training and practice development.

Mrs Hunt, who is married with three sons, said: “Nursing has never been just a job for me. It is a passion which has enabled me to care for patients and their families – and to make a difference – at times when they need help and support.

“Now, it has given me the opportunity to lead the James Paget’s teams, which have been highlighted for the high standards of care they deliver to patients.”

Chief executive Christine Allen said: “Julia brings a wealth of experience to the role of director of nursing and, having spent her career out our hospital, has strong working relationships across the organisation.”

Julia succeeds Liz Libiszewski, who retired earlier this year.

Keywords: Christine Allen James Paget Hospital Macmillan

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Drivers warned to take their time as temperatures plummet

08:10 Geraldine Scott
File picture of traffic build up in the fog on St Crispins Road in Norwich. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Drivers are being warned to take care this morning, as cold temperatures and fog could create difficult conditions on the roads.

Woman with a passion for job becomes director of nursing at James Paget Hospital

11:33 Anne Edwards
James Paget Hospital Director of Nursing, Julia Hunt

A former Macmillan nurse has been appointed to the most senior nursing post at the James Paget University Hospital.

Police appeal after Christmas weekend robbery in Gorleston

11:05 David Hannant

Police are appealing for information after a Christmas robbery in Gorleston.

Updated: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog in East Anglia – drivers urged to take care

06:26 Adam Howlett
The Met Office has warned of difficult driving conditions on Wednesday morning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog, warning of difficult driving conditions on the roads this morning.

Most Read

Updated: Flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Suffolk

Yesterday, 22:20 George Ryan
A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

Flood alerts were issued for parts of the Broads tonight - but the night seems to be passing off without incident.

Read more
Environment Agency

Car crash in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 14:13 George Ryan
There has been a crash in Runham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire crews were called to a crash in Great Yarmouth this morning (December 27).

Read more

Firefighters tackle van on fire in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 10:41 David Hannant
Services were called to a car fire on the A11. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters were called to vehicle blaze in Great Yarmouth early Boxing Day morning.

Read more

Gallery: Community pulls together at successful Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 17:30 David Hannant
Two committee members and volunteer dirver camouflauged as Santa at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

A community came together in the festive spirit on Christmas Day, as the town’s Open Christmas was held in the Marina Centre.

Read more
Cliff Park

New parents take home the perfect Christmas present to meet the family

Mon, 10:45 Geraldine Scott
Christmas DAy Babies at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital, 2016. Baby Oscar with new daddy and mummy, Philippa and Alex Warren. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

They are the perfect Christmas present - a new bundle of joy to take home to meet the rest of the family.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up