Woman with a passion for job becomes director of nursing at James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital Director of Nursing, Julia Hunt James Paget University Hospital

A former Macmillan nurse has been appointed to the most senior nursing post at the James Paget University Hospital.

Julia Hunt has become the director of nursing at the hospital where she started her career as a student nurse in 1988.

Since then, the 55-year-old has progressed through the nursing ranks, taking on a variety of roles including ward sister; Macmillan nurse, looking after patients with cancer; and chief matron in accident and emergency.

As director of nursing, Mrs Hunt of Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth leads the nursing, midwifery and non-medical workforce to ensure the delivery of safe and compassionate care across the hospital. Her responsibilities include leading on safeguarding, infection prevention and control, vulnerable patient groups including learning disability and dementia and non-medical education, training and practice development.

Mrs Hunt, who is married with three sons, said: “Nursing has never been just a job for me. It is a passion which has enabled me to care for patients and their families – and to make a difference – at times when they need help and support.

“Now, it has given me the opportunity to lead the James Paget’s teams, which have been highlighted for the high standards of care they deliver to patients.”

Chief executive Christine Allen said: “Julia brings a wealth of experience to the role of director of nursing and, having spent her career out our hospital, has strong working relationships across the organisation.”

Julia succeeds Liz Libiszewski, who retired earlier this year.