‘Work together or we will miss the boat’

Gas operators must find ways of working with the offshore wind energy industry and exploit remaining gas reserves in the Southern North Sea (SNS) for a prosperous future.

That is the message from one of the industry’s leaders ahead of an energy conference next week.

Centrica asset manager Carla Riddell will speak to delegates at the East of England Energy Group’s (EEEGR) SNS2017 conference next week and urge them to avoid “missing the boat”.

She said: “Now is the most important time for operators and supply chain partners in the basin to work together. It is all about the timing.”

She added: “Firstly, there needs to be a ‘one-basin’ approach and we need to start viewing the SNS holistically as one region.

“The co-existence of offshore wind and E&P [exploration and production] is already there.”

After 40 years of operation the Southern North Sea is in flux with decreasing resources, ageing infrastructure and lower gas prices.

However, there remains supplies of more than 3.7 trillion cubic feet of gas from existing developments and it is thought there is five trillion cubic feet available from further exploitation of these.

A further five trillion cubic feet is believed to be accessible through additional drilling in further sites.

Centrica, which has 20 assets in the SNS straddling UK and Dutch waters, sees the exploration of new sites as vital, Ms Riddell said.

She said: “The time is right now for operators and supply chain companies to work together and start action after years of talking about collaboration. Do it now or we will miss the boat.”

Ms Riddell will speak as part of the SNS Rejuvenation session at EEEGR’s two-day conference, which has a theme of “opportunities in energy transition”. Other speakers include Oil & Gas UK chief executive Deirdre Michie, Oil & Gas Authority chief executive Andy Samuel and Perenco general manager Brian James.

The second day will focus on ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia One project with more than 10 contractors outlining their roles and requirements from the supply chain.

EEEGR chief executive Simon Gray said the event was the largest the body had staged.