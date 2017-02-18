Search

Worm-charming, paddle-boarding, watercolour lessons...Broads Outdoors Festival so popular that it’s extending by a week

18 February, 2017 - 10:23
An otter emerges from the water. PHOTO: Broads Authority

Archant

The increasingly popular Broads Outdoors Festival has been extended by a week due to organiser demand.

Now in its seventh year the festival brings together special events throughout the Broads and will take place for three weeks for 2017 instead of the usual two.

It will launch with the new southern Tour de Broads cycle race taking off from Great Yarmouth on Sunday 30 April and carry on until Sunday 21 May inclusive.

This staple in the Broads calendar is organised by the Broads Authority with Archant as media partner to celebrate the wealth of activities on offer to local people and visitors.

Lorna Marsh, head of communications at the Broads Authority, said: “A record 200 events took place last year ranging from tours of mills, special night openings of museums, guided walks, wherry trips, watercolour and wildlife photography lessons, craft workshops and taster sessions for paddle boarding and lots of other activities such as canoeing and geocaching as just an example.

“We even had a worm-charming championships.”

Free high profile publicity for organisers of events for the festival include a detailed listing in the festival brochure distributed to more than 55,000 Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times readers in the week commencing 17 April, with 4,250 additional copies distributed at strategic visitor points throughout the Broads.

An online edition of the brochure on the EDP24 website received nearly 35,000 page impressions last year and events will also be promoted through the new Visit the Broads website on an interactive calendar.

“Events benefit from a huge amount of free publicity, thanks to media partner Archant putting the brochure directly into people’s homes as well as the high profile online channels. It’s an unmissable opportunity,” said Ms Marsh.

“With more than a quarter of the rarest wildlife in the UK, 300 kilometres of footpaths, 122 miles of rivers and more than 60 shallow lakes the Broads is a special place which is worthy of further exploration by locals and visitors alike.”

Those wishing to take up this opportunity should contact Lynne Finnigan, festival co-ordinator, on 07717 290307 or lynne@outdoorsfestival.co.uk.

