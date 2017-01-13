Worst of the snowfall for the region is thought to be over as attention turns to strong coastal winds

The worst of the snowfall across Norfolk is now thought to be over, with high winds coming to the coast this evening.

A spokesman for Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, said: “It’s now really over the eastern part of Norfolk, moving away from Norwich in the next few hours or so.”

He said wintery showers were expected to continue, especially in areas such as Cromer, Acle and Great Yarmouth, but that we may see bright patches elsewhere.

“It’s possible some of those wintery showers could produce more snow overnight in the north east area of Norfolk,” he said. “But we don’t anticipate there being more than a few centimetres at most.”

He said wintery showers could wash away any salt which had been laid to prevent ic, so that we may see some icy conditions, with temperatures as low as -3c.

“There are going to be strong winds as well, to near gale force, 50 to 60mph gales are possible in North Norfolk, and there are lots of Environment Agency warnings over tide levels.”

