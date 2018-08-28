Search

Advanced search

X Factor stars and celebrity chef to turn on Christmas lights

PUBLISHED: 12:21 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:21 07 November 2018

Crowds gather at a previous switch-on event. Picture: Gorleston Traders Association

Crowds gather at a previous switch-on event. Picture: Gorleston Traders Association

Gorleston Traders Association

Two TV talent show brothers are adding an X Factor sparkle to Gorleston’s Christmas lights switch on.

Leon and Alex Mallett will be taking to the stage at the Gorleston Christmas lights switch on Picture: ITV/ X FactorLeon and Alex Mallett will be taking to the stage at the Gorleston Christmas lights switch on Picture: ITV/ X Factor

Leon and Alex Mallett from Lingwood appeared in last year’s competition as duo ITG (In the Genetics) and made it through to boot camp, before being split up by Simon Cowell.

Leon, who progressed further than Alex, said that since their TV appearance the brothers were enjoying gigging together again – with their popularity and confidence boosted by their X Factor moment.

“We used to sing in pubs, clubs and hotels around Yarmouth. Now we are out most weekends in bigger venues – including leading holiday resorts – across the country. We learned a lot from X Factor’s singing coaches on how to work as a duo.

“It is great to be appearing back in the Yarmouth area. People can see how we have progressed,” said Leon, 23, who also appeared on the show three years earlier in the band Fifth Street.

Celebrity chef Galton Blackiston who is doing the switch-on in Gorleston. Picture: Morston HallCelebrity chef Galton Blackiston who is doing the switch-on in Gorleston. Picture: Morston Hall

He and Alex will entertain a 5,000-strong crowd at the Gorleston event on Sunday November 25 – mostly doing pop “covers” but also introducing a new song they have written themselves.

They will sing on the stage near The Feathers in the High Street from 4pm, ahead of the 5pm switch-on by Norfolk celebrity chef Galton Blackiston, and fireworks at 6pm.

Activities, including stalls, rides, skating rink and a craft fair in the Green Bear club, start at noon.

Santa will be in his grotto at the Fusion Hair Consultants studio from 1pm-6pm, local shopkeeper and DJ Richard Routledge will play music and Mr Blackiston will sign copies of his latest book. The fireworks are launched from the roof of the cinema.

The event is run by the Gorleston Traders Association, supported by funding from the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area.

Organiser Kevin Huggins, said: “It brings in thousands of people to see and spend in the fantastic range of businesses we have in Gorleston.“

Traders can book stalls at the switch-on by contacting Mr Huggins on Kevin Huggins kevin@fusionhair.org.uk or 07712 075088.

The Christmas switch on in Great Yarmouth is on Friday November 30, the first day of the Christmas Fayre.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Final Crucial Crew event of the year heads to Norfolk town

32 minutes ago Abigail Nicholson
A Crucial Crew workshop was held at the North Lynn Fire Station. Pictured with volunteer Olly Vince is Viktorija (11). Picture: Ian Burt

More than 850 school children from Great Yarmouth and surrounding areas will take part in a Fire Service event to help their safety skills.

Fire service called to house fire in Cobholm

10:24 Joseph Norton
Fire services were called to house fire in Webber Close, Cobholm earlier this morning. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire services were called to a house fire in Cobholm earlier this morning.

This is how the Archbishop of Canterbury ended up in my Norfolk home

09:14 Abigail Nicholson
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby with Tillie, 10, Shaniece, 9, Keanen, 7, Dynasty, 3, Skyla-Rose, 7. Picture: Kay's Photography

The Most Rev Justin Welby visited a Norfolk family’s home in Gorleston as part of his Norfolk tour.

Archbishop sets sail in remembrance ceremony to those who died at sea

Yesterday, 17:43 Abigail Nicholson
The Archbishop of Canterbury meets crew members from the Caister lifeboat. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury took to the waves to lay a wreath in memory of those who have died at sea.

Most Read

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

Wed, 10:57 Dan Grimmer
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a crash which closed a road in Great Yarmouth for almost four hours.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

Wed, 14:42 Liz Coates
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

The motorcyclist killed in a collision in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre

Two arrested following police raid in Gorleston

Tue, 10:10 Joseph Norton
Two people have been arrested following a police raid in Gorleston this morning. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid in Gorleston earlier this morning.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

X Factor stars and celebrity chef to turn on Christmas lights

Wed, 12:21 Liz Coates
Crowds gather at a previous switch-on event. Picture: Gorleston Traders Association

Two TV talent show brothers are adding an X Factor sparkle to Gorleston’s Christmas lights switch on.

Read more
Greater Yarmouth Tourism

Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Tue, 23:13 Sabrina Johnson
Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Motorists are being advised to avoid a stretch of road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston following a “serious” crash.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy