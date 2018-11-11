Search

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

PUBLISHED: 13:10 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:10 13 November 2018

Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Police were called to South Market Road on Wednesday November 7 to reports of an attack.

The victim was Kelvin Adamson, a man in his 50s.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but died in Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital.

On Monday detectives investigating the murder were granted an additional 24 hours to question a man in his 60s after a detention was granted at Norwich Magistrates Court.

Initially a man and a woman both in their 50s had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman was questioned and then released under investigation on Friday.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday established the man died as a result of a single stab wound.

The property remains sealed off.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

