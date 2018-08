Two men arrested after they were caught removing bicycle locks

Bicycles. PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto Milkos

Two men have been arrested after being caught removing locks from bicycles.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Insp 4057 McCarthy and PC 1440 Bowles arrested 2 males, aged 19 & 41 - seen by CCTV GY, near the Market Gates removing locks from cycles. Both males made off but were arrested. Found in their possession: wire cutters, silver spanner and bolt croppers. #BetterYarmouth #PC228 pic.twitter.com/W5sOsbEN3L — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) August 20, 2018

The men, aged 19 and 41, attempted to run away but were caught by Inspector McCarthy and Police Constable Bowles, of Great Yarmouth Police.

Wire cutters, a silver spanner and bolt choppers were found in their possession.