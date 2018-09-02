Victim of Great Yarmouth stabbing released from hospital

A man who was stabbed in Great Yarmouth on Friday has been discharged from hospital.

He had been receiving treatment at James Paget Hospital for the injuries sustained in the attack.

A police spokesman said no arrests have been made with investigations still ongoing.

Norfolk Police were called to the incident which took place in a flat in Camperdown shortly after 12pm on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.