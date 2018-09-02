Victim of Great Yarmouth stabbing released from hospital
PUBLISHED: 10:03 05 September 2018
Archant
A man who was stabbed in Great Yarmouth on Friday has been discharged from hospital.
He had been receiving treatment at James Paget Hospital for the injuries sustained in the attack.
A police spokesman said no arrests have been made with investigations still ongoing.
Norfolk Police were called to the incident which took place in a flat in Camperdown shortly after 12pm on Friday.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.