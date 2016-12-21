Search

Yarmouth council leader pays visit to thank Royal Mail staff for hard Christmas work

21 December, 2016 - 12:01
Cllr Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, visited the Great Yarmouth Delivery Office to thank local postmen and women for their hard work during Royal Mail's busiest period

Cllr Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, visited the Great Yarmouth Delivery Office to thank local postmen and women for their hard work during Royal Mail�s busiest period

Great Yarmouth’s borough council leader has thanked local postmen and woman for their first class service over the festive season.

Councillor Graham Plant visited the town’s delivery office to see first-hand the operation of delivering Christmas post and to pass on season’s greetings on behalf of the council.

He was shown around by delivery office manager, Rebecca Williams, and was introduced to the postmen and women, who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in the area over the Christmas period.

The festive season is Royal Mail’s busiest period as millions of people shop online for gifts and send Christmas cards and parcels.

Cllr Plant said: “The tour really helped to illustrate the hard work that goes on behind the scenes at the delivery office, not just over the festive period but throughout the year.

“The office had a welcoming atmosphere and I was pleased to be able to meet some of the postal workers and thank them on behalf of the borough council. I would also like to thank Royal Mail for inviting me and Rebecca for taking the time to give the tour.”

The post office has also given last reccomended posting dates for Christmas. Those sending first class should send parcels out today and those sending special delivery should send tomorrow.

Keywords: Graham Plant

  • Most the public do not realise that posties can walk 5 miles a day, 25 miles a week, 100 miles a month, and over 1000 miles a year in all weather ... some posties with 35 years service have probably walked over 35,000 miles .. I cannot name any other jobs that involves this amount of walking on UK streets, even in the Snow... A job of need to the public .. A it takes determination some days to walk the walk ... Delivering to people that are not in, can be like going to a shop and find it closed, frustrating to say the least.... Many times everyday.. A job that not many would care to do getting soaking wet in the first 15 minutes of a 5 hour walk.. Not toilet or tea break on the walk.. And dogs tearing letters as you put them through the letter box... WELL DONE POSTIES and a Merry Christmas and a Better 2017.....

    Lionel

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

