Yarmouth council leader pays visit to thank Royal Mail staff for hard Christmas work

Royal Mail

Great Yarmouth’s borough council leader has thanked local postmen and woman for their first class service over the festive season.

Councillor Graham Plant visited the town’s delivery office to see first-hand the operation of delivering Christmas post and to pass on season’s greetings on behalf of the council.

He was shown around by delivery office manager, Rebecca Williams, and was introduced to the postmen and women, who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in the area over the Christmas period.

The festive season is Royal Mail’s busiest period as millions of people shop online for gifts and send Christmas cards and parcels.

Cllr Plant said: “The tour really helped to illustrate the hard work that goes on behind the scenes at the delivery office, not just over the festive period but throughout the year.

“The office had a welcoming atmosphere and I was pleased to be able to meet some of the postal workers and thank them on behalf of the borough council. I would also like to thank Royal Mail for inviting me and Rebecca for taking the time to give the tour.”

The post office has also given last reccomended posting dates for Christmas. Those sending first class should send parcels out today and those sending special delivery should send tomorrow.