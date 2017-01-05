Search

Advanced search

Yarmouth man searching for witnesses 17 months after life changing attack

05 January, 2017 - 16:18
Shingirai Goredema is launching an appeal to find a women who found him lying on the road after he had been assaulted.

Shingirai Goredema is launching an appeal to find a women who found him lying on the road after he had been assaulted.

©archant2015

A man who suffered life-changing injuries in an attack 17 months ago is still searching for witnesses.

Comment

In August 2015, Shingirai Goredema was beaten within an inch of his life.

This time last year, the Yarmouth Mercury reported that Mr Goredema, of Great Yarmouth, wanted to find the “angel” who saved his life and any witnesses of the attack.

However a year on and the events of that summer night still remain unclear, Mr Goredema has now approached a law firm to help seek out more information.

Joe Speed, a personal injury specialist at Slater and Gordon, said: “The last 16 months have been extremely difficult for Mr Goredema who suffered life-changing injuries in the attack.

“He is desperate to speak to anyone who saw anything or remembers anyone acting suspiciously in the area at that time.

“He also wants to find the passer-by who called the ambulance so he can say thank you as without her help, he knows he may not have been here to see in the new year with his family.”

The attack happened between 11pm on August 28, 2015 and 3am the following day on Salisbury Road after he left the Golfers Arms pub in Great Yarmouth. He was rushed to the JPH, where it was discovered he was bleeding on two points on his brain. He was transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remained in a coma for five days.

The 44-year-old from Zimbabwe is still suffering the effects of what happened. He is unable to work and not eligible for payment from the criminal injuries compensation authority as no-one was ever caught.

Anybody with information is asked to call 01223 653279 or email joe.speed@slatergordon.co.uk.

Keywords: James Paget University Hospital Addenbrooke's Hospital Cambridge

Other News

Yarmouth man searching for witnesses 17 months after life changing attack

16:18 Kieran Lynch
Shingirai Goredema is launching an appeal to find a women who found him lying on the road after he had been assaulted.

A man who suffered life-changing injuries in an attack 17 months ago is still searching for witnesses.

Deadline extended to nominate inspirational young people in borough

33 minutes ago Kieran Lynch
Brandon Lewis MP outside his new constituency office in Church Plain, Great Yarmouth Picture: James Bass

The deadline to nominate inspirational young people in Great Yarmouth has been extended.

Dates confirmed for January Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel meetings

15:14 David Hannant

Police have confirmed details of the next string of Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) meetings in the borough.

Ormesby man with diabetes wins national award after turning his life around

14:47 Kieran Lynch
Mark Bitters

A man with type 2 diabetes has received a prestigious national award in recognition of how he has successfully “turned his life around”.

Most Read

Video: Powerful sea surges over the top of Gorleston pier

Yesterday, 13:46 Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

This video shows the power of the waves as they sweep over Gorleston Pier half an hour ago.

Read more
Environment Agency

Whistleblower from Great Yarmouth awarded £5,631 following tribunal

Yesterday, 11:07 Luke Powell
Amanda Morling was dismissed from her care home job for disclosing information about abuse to Norfolk County Council, she has now won an employment tribunal following the case.

A whistleblower who turned down an out-of-court settlement so she could speak about her ordeal has been awarded just £5,631 following a tribunal.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Coxswain’s warning after large holes appear in Hemsby sand

Yesterday, 15:08 David Hannant
Holes that have formed in Hemsby beach. Picture: Daniel Hurd

The coxswain of Hemsby Lifeboat has issued a warning after high tides caused large holes to emerge in the sands of the beach.

Read more
Daniel Hurd

Mother-of-three thought she was ‘going to die’ after her car ended up in a ditch near Halvergate

Tue, 17:42 Geraldine Scott
Emma Hondo had a lucky escape when her car crashed through barriers near Halvergate. Photo: Emma Hongo

A mother has told of the terrifying moment she thought she was going to die, when her car to smash through a barrier and ended up in a rural ditch.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Tidal surge retreats but train journeys affected after flooding on train line in Brundall

Yesterday, 17:31 Kieran Lynch
Reedham Ferry Inn Pub. Pictured January 2017

The Environment Agency have said they believe the worst is over after they issued flood alerts across the East Anglian coast this morning.

Read more
Environment Agency

Most Commented

Coxswain’s warning after large holes appear in Hemsby sand

Yesterday, 15:08 David Hannant
Holes that have formed in Hemsby beach. Picture: Daniel Hurd

The coxswain of Hemsby Lifeboat has issued a warning after high tides caused large holes to emerge in the sands of the beach.

Read more
Daniel Hurd

Poll shows the British public back an industry-funded newspaper regulator

Yesterday, 16:07 Geraldine Scott
General view of newspapers on sale. Photo credit: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

The British public wants to see press regulation funded by the newspaper industry, a survey by YouGov has revealed, as the government consults on whether to proceed with part two of the Leveson Inquiry.

Read more
Facebook

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up