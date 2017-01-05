Yarmouth man searching for witnesses 17 months after life changing attack

Shingirai Goredema is launching an appeal to find a women who found him lying on the road after he had been assaulted.

A man who suffered life-changing injuries in an attack 17 months ago is still searching for witnesses.

In August 2015, Shingirai Goredema was beaten within an inch of his life.

This time last year, the Yarmouth Mercury reported that Mr Goredema, of Great Yarmouth, wanted to find the “angel” who saved his life and any witnesses of the attack.

However a year on and the events of that summer night still remain unclear, Mr Goredema has now approached a law firm to help seek out more information.

Joe Speed, a personal injury specialist at Slater and Gordon, said: “The last 16 months have been extremely difficult for Mr Goredema who suffered life-changing injuries in the attack.

“He is desperate to speak to anyone who saw anything or remembers anyone acting suspiciously in the area at that time.

“He also wants to find the passer-by who called the ambulance so he can say thank you as without her help, he knows he may not have been here to see in the new year with his family.”

The attack happened between 11pm on August 28, 2015 and 3am the following day on Salisbury Road after he left the Golfers Arms pub in Great Yarmouth. He was rushed to the JPH, where it was discovered he was bleeding on two points on his brain. He was transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remained in a coma for five days.

The 44-year-old from Zimbabwe is still suffering the effects of what happened. He is unable to work and not eligible for payment from the criminal injuries compensation authority as no-one was ever caught.

Anybody with information is asked to call 01223 653279 or email joe.speed@slatergordon.co.uk.