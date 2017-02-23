Yarmouth Minster and Norwich enterprise agency at heart of Commonwealth celebrations

Commonwealth Flag Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2015

The Commonwealth flag will be flying high over Great Yarmouth next month as part of a national celebration of the group of nations.

The Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth initiative, now in its third year, will see a flag hoisted to the top on the town’s Minster on Monday, March 13.

It will be one of more than 950 Commonwealth flags flown on that day across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and the rest of the country at 10am in a shared celebration of the family of nations that encompasses the globe.

Gorleston man Bruno Peek is the pageant master for the event and was founder of the ceremony.

The Commonwealth Day celebrations also involves Norwich-based enterprise agency, Nwes, which is supporting a young entrepreneur within each of the Commonwealth countries.

Its first support project started in January and involves Kenyan women Violet Adhiambo who introducing a female sexual health program to eight schools in the Kisii county of Kenya.

Caron Lemmer, special projects manager at Nwes, said: “We want to uplift communities across the Commonwealth and give support to those who wish to empower themselves.

“This project aims to unify the Commonwealth by finding entrepreneurs who wish for a better life.”

Mr Peek said: “I am amazed how quickly this event has caught the public imagination in the UK and around the Commonwealth.

“It is a positive and uplifting way for people to link with and assist fellow citizens of the Commonwealth in a family that spans across oceans and continents.

“There is a real sense of promise, and hope for the future in this current troubled world of ours.”

As part of the day members of the United Kingdom Army Cadet Force will take the Commonwealth flag to the top of the highest peaks in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Commonwealth Day.

As well as the mountaintop ceremonies, Army Cadets will observe Commonwealth Day by raising the flag at 53 other locations throughout the United Kingdom at 10am.

Mr Peek also announced that the chosen international charity for the event for the next five years will be

Make-A-Wish UK.