Yarmouth MP’s Jobs Fair attracts hundreds of people

Abby Philpott, 18, an admin apprentice, and apprenticeship co-ordinator Colin Drewitt from 3Sun at the company’s stand. Archant

A steady stream of jobseekers kept companies, training firms and even the armed forces busy at a Jobs Fair in Great Yarmouth.

Organised by Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis, the now annual event was held at the racecourse today and attracted individuals of all ages as well as groups of youngsters from local colleges and schools to see what was on offer.

Many took advantage of clinics to discuss ways forward, as well as hints and tips for interviews.

More than 30 stands with local companies, charities, education providers and organisations were available to talk about local opportunities, including 3Sun, East Norfolk Sixth Form College, healthcare companies and the Royal Navy. There was also an opportunity to discuss how to set up a business and progress an idea.

Among the schools who took groups were Cliff Park Academy in Gorleston, John Grant in Caister, Caister Academy and Lynn Grove Academy, Gorleston.