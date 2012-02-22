Search

Advanced search

Yarmouth MP’s Jobs Fair attracts hundreds of people

16:37 24 February 2017

Abby Philpott, 18, an admin apprentice, and apprenticeship co-ordinator Colin Drewitt from 3Sun at the company’s stand.

Abby Philpott, 18, an admin apprentice, and apprenticeship co-ordinator Colin Drewitt from 3Sun at the company’s stand.

Archant

A steady stream of jobseekers kept companies, training firms and even the armed forces busy at a Jobs Fair in Great Yarmouth.

Comment

Organised by Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis, the now annual event was held at the racecourse today and attracted individuals of all ages as well as groups of youngsters from local colleges and schools to see what was on offer.

Many took advantage of clinics to discuss ways forward, as well as hints and tips for interviews.

More than 30 stands with local companies, charities, education providers and organisations were available to talk about local opportunities, including 3Sun, East Norfolk Sixth Form College, healthcare companies and the Royal Navy. There was also an opportunity to discuss how to set up a business and progress an idea.

Among the schools who took groups were Cliff Park Academy in Gorleston, John Grant in Caister, Caister Academy and Lynn Grove Academy, Gorleston.

Keywords: Brandon Lewis Sixth Form College Lynn Grove Academy Royal Navy

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Analysis: New suicide prevention strategy makes promising sounds but lacks detail

22 minutes ago Nicholas Carding

The region’s mental health trust was the subject of a special investigations programme on the BBC last month - but what can we learn from its most recent reports?

Popular breakfast presenter Rob Chandler to return to Radio Norwich and expand show to North Norfolk Radio and The Beach

13:13 Geraldine Scott

Popular radio presenter Rob Chandler will return to the airwaves, after loyal listeners were left disappointed when he left Radio Norwich earlier this year.

Picture gallery - Carers across the county celebrated at emotional awards ceremony

17:33 Nicholas Carding

Tributes to a highly-regarded former social care chief brought a standing ovation on a poignant evening which celebrated the best of Norfolk’s carers.

Man who was part of “professional” shoplifting gang jailed

11:57 Christine Cunningham

Great Yarmouth shoplifter who was part of a “professional gang” jailed

Most Read

Damage assessed as Storm Doris passes through

Yesterday, 13:54 George Ryan

Storm Doris brought disruption to the Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas, with trees ripped up, fences blown down, and traffic lights out of action.

Read more
Met Office

Police search for wanted man

Tue, 14:41 George Ryan

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Ralph Lauren T-shirt stolen from TK Maxx in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 13:04 David Hannant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a designer t-shirt was stolen from a clothes store in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Gorleston family banned from keeping animals for 10 years after leaving their dog to die

Wednesday, February 22, 2012

A GORLESTON family who left its dog to die beside a grave which it dug for it has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Read more

Spate of dead seals washed up on Norfolk coast continues

Mon, 11:57 Louisa Baldwin

Fresh sightings of dead seals and porpoises on Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth beaches have raised concern over what could be lurking off the Norfolk coast.

Read more

Most Commented

Popular breakfast presenter Rob Chandler to return to Radio Norwich and expand show to North Norfolk Radio and The Beach

13:13 Geraldine Scott

Popular radio presenter Rob Chandler will return to the airwaves, after loyal listeners were left disappointed when he left Radio Norwich earlier this year.

Read more
Facebook

Disqualified drink driver charged after 15-minute Ludham car chase

10:45 Emily Hewett

A 33-year-old man has been charged following a pursuit in North Norfolk last month.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter